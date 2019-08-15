Five new exhibits featuring photographs, paintings, sculptures and graphic designs will open at art galleries and centers in Morgan and Limestone counties within the month.
At the Alabama Center for the Arts on Second Avenue in downtown Decatur, “My Studio,” a showcase of works from Zeuxis, an association of still life painters, will open today. Among the featured artists is Brooke Alexander, a 2015 graduate of Athens State University and current visiting professor at the University of Mississippi.
“I’m very proud to be a guest artist in a Zeuxis show, but this show particularly because it is being displayed at the Alabama Center for the Arts,” said Alexander, who grew up in Athens. “Calhoun Community College and Athens State University were my first academic homes and I spent many hours at the ACA.”
“My Studio” will remain on display through Oct. 25. An opening reception with Zeuxis artist and guest speaker Philip Jackson will be Sept. 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
In the center’s walking gallery, “Wink!,” a senior showcase features pieces by Athens State University graphic design student Rachel Jackson. The exhibit will remain up through Aug. 26 with a reception scheduled for Friday, 6-7:30 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.
Following “Wink!,” the Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama, a traveling juried show with art created by students with visual impairments, will open in the center’s walking gallery on Sept. 9 and close Sept. 23.
Admission to the Alabama Center for the Arts is free. Hours are Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
The Carnegie Visual Arts Center’s “Beauty Abounds: Seek it Daily,” an exhibit of nature photographs by Elmore DeMott, will open Aug. 27. Through her photography, the Alabama native celebrates the flowers, trees and scenes from her home state and beyond. The exhibit will close Oct. 12. Admission to the Carnegie is free with donations accepted. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 .m.-2 p.m. The Carnegie will hold an artist reception for DeMott on Sept. 6, 6-7:30 p.m. Admission to the reception is free for members, $5 for guests.
In Athens, High Cotton Arts will display photographs captured by the late Mary Jean Hammons, a Tanner High graduate, in the 1950s, 60s and 70s. Hammons, who worked at Redstone Arsenal before moving to New York in 1957, took the photographs on her trips back home to Athens and Limestone County.
In 2018, the Hammons family asked High Cotton Arts photographer Randall Lewter to make prints from Hammons’ negatives. “Eye of The South” featuring the prints will remain on display at High Cotton Arts, 103 West Washington St., through Sept. 7. A reception will take place Friday, 6-8 p.m. Admission is free.
