Three bands joined the lineup for Riverfest, the barbecue and music festival scheduled for Sept. 13-14 at Ingalls Harbor.
Set to take the stage is the jazz funk combo Groove Yard, Americana-country group The Tosha Hill Band and The Wheelers, a Decatur-based rock group featuring Andrew Bonds, Tyler Smith, John Warren, Tyler Jones and Jordan Landers.
Previously announced entertainers include the Lamont Landers Band, The Ben Parker Project, Jessie Priest Music, Rally Stripe and Goose Maverick.
Admission to the two-day festival is $5 for adults and free for ages 10 and younger. Proceeds will benefit Mosaic Mentoring of Alabama.
