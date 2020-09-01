A new exhibit featuring art by Calhoun Community College students will open Wednesday at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur.
top story
New exhibit at Alabama Center for the Arts opens Wednesday
- By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
-
- Updated
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- 18-year-old Pepper upsets incumbent Kirby in District 4 race
- 18-year-old Pepper unseats 9-year councilman Kirby
- Demolition of 6th Avenue building begins, to be replaced by park
- Matthews to face Bowling in runoff
- Funding source of campaign attack ad remains a mystery
- Ivey extends mask order, other COVID-19 restrictions to Oct. 2
- McMasters ousts Bibbee in District 3 Decatur council race
- Lawrence County elevated to 'very high risk' for COVID-19
- Austin makes it six in a row over Decatur
- Bowling, Matthews in runoff in Decatur mayor's race
Images
Videos
Commented
- HUD: Decatur Housing Authority blocked Blacks from riverfront apartments (8)
- Mayoral candidates discuss ideas to promote city growth (7)
- Bibbee wants another term as District 3 councilwoman (6)
- Mayoral candidates support transfer of portion of online sales tax revenues to DCS (6)
- Editorial: City should keep campground for camping (6)
- Trump says he's fired TVA chairman, who is Skip Thompson of Decatur (6)
- 18-year-old Pepper unseats 9-year councilman Kirby (5)
- Funding source of campaign attack ad remains a mystery (4)
- Bowling seeks rare second straight term as mayor (4)
- Lines, wait remain long for driver's license (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.