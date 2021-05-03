A new exhibit will open at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center in downtown Decatur on Tuesday. The one-person show, “Figuratively Speaking,” will feature the acrylic paintings by Montgomery artist DaNeal Eberly.
New exhibit to open at the Carnegie
- By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Juvenile Lawrence County lifer who set precedent sentenced to life again
- Estate of slain Decatur man sues security alarm company, murder defendants
- After years on different fields, Tyler and Jayda Stephenson are on the same team
- Grandmother from Decatur fatally punched in French Quarter; brother has 'no earthly idea why'
- Contaminants on Aquadome property raise concerns after new report
- Non-renewed Banks-Caddell principal sentenced in Arab
- Accidents piling up at or near Decatur apartment complex
- Hamilton leaving Austin girls basketball after 16 years
- Jacob 'Jake' Lowell Fincher
- Pedestrian injured at Home Depot
Images
Videos
Commented
- A majority of Decatur’s city employees still live outside of city (6)
- City lifts ban of basketball games during DHS softball games, practices (3)
- Editorial: Faith in elections is under assault (3)
- Biden expanding summer food program for 34M schoolchildren (2)
- Point Mallard faces hiring woes as season approaches (2)
- Biden's gun control measures get mixed reviews locally (2)
- Decatur school board votes to expel Decatur High student (2)
- ADL: Fox should fire Carlson for white-supremacist rhetoric (2)
- Basketball ban ends at Delano Park (2)
- Esco Olinger (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.