A new Athens-based performing arts group, the Athena Performing Arts initiative, will hold a Singer Songwriter Evening on July 25 at the new Athens High School.
The event will feature Jim Parker, creator of Jim Parker’s Songwriter Series and co-writer of Jon Anderson’s “I’ve Got a Feelin’,” Rock Killough, who opened for Willie Nelson, John Prine and Townes Van Zandt, Michael Anthony Curtis, who wrote songs for Blake Shelton and Trace Atkins, and Matt Prater, a country, folk and bluegrass artist from Athens.
Admission is free. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.
The singer songwriter evening represents the first event organized by the Athena Performing Arts initiative, which launched last year as a way to broaden the community’s access to the performing arts.
