Named after the goddess of the arts, a new performing arts initiative in Athens will debut tonight with a singer-songwriter concert.
For the Athena Performing Arts initiative, the free event at Athens High School’s new auditorium represents a year in the making.
“Last year, as the new high school’s performing arts center was being built, our superintendent (Trey Holladay) said he wanted the community to benefit from the facility,” said Chris Hamilton, a member of the Athena Performing Arts board.
Completed in June, the school’s state-of-the-art 760-seat theater fills a need in the community.
“Athens does not have anywhere to have large events. Athens State has a small auditorium, but that’s about it,” Hamilton said. “Starting a performing arts series was not a new topic in Athens. It has been talked about for years. It simply wasn’t done because there was no facility. Now there is.”
After visiting organizers of Anniston’s The Knox, a performing arts series run by volunteers for 75 years, a grassroots effort to form support for the Athena Performing Arts series began.
Rev. Kenny Baskins, of Athens First United Methodist Church, attended one of the informational meetings with his wife, Sheri.
“We caught the vision. This is something that will help make us better rounded individuals, improve our quality of life and provide cultural enhancement. It also, hopefully, will help people, who may have the talent, to pursue the arts,” said Baskins, president of the Athena Performing Arts Series.
The series’ debut event will feature Jim Parker, creator of Jim Parker’s Songwriter Series and co-writer of Jon Anderson’s “I’ve Got a Feelin’ "; Rock Killough, who opened for Willie Nelson, John Prine and Townes Van Zandt; Michael Anthony Curtis, who wrote songs for Blake Shelton and Trace Atkins; and Matt Prater, a country, folk and bluegrass artist from Athens. The concert will start at 7 p.m.
“First of all, we hope everyone will have a great time. If they haven’t been in the theater of the new high school, they will definitely be impressed. Secondly, we hope that people will catch the vision for needing these events,” Baskins said.
Along with Baskins and Hamilton, the steering members include Sheri Baskins, Jennifer Bunnell, Marcia Day, Amy Golden, Martha Griggs, Clare Grisham, Barry Hamilton, Deborah Holladay, Amanda Holland, Christy Hubbard, John Hubbard, Melissa Morell, Betty Dean Newman, Deborah Ford Strain, Maria Taylor, Susan Trent, Lucretia Woodroof and Greg Young.
Starting next year, the Athena Performing Arts series, which operates under the Athens City Schools’ Foundation, a nonprofit organization, hopes to hold five events a year.
“Our long-term goal is not only to bring increased access to performing arts in our area, but to eventually be able to give back to our schools and get our students involved in the productions and the backstage setup. We would like to see a curriculum at the high school level where students learn about stage setup, sound, lighting,” Hamilton said.
