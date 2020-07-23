Four weeks before opening night of the Athenian Players’ “Inkblot,” the coronavirus shuttered theaters nationwide — from New York City’s Broadway to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre to Decatur’s Alabama Center for the Arts.
Determined to create live theater, Hugh Long, inspired by the “Hamilton” cast’s virtual performance on John Krasinski’s “Some Good News,” turned to Zoom.
“I wanted to find a way to make theater work. I wanted to find a way to have a live performance, because people need art,” said Long, director of the Athenian Players and associate professor of drama and English at Athens State. “The question was, though, how can you do theater, what does it mean, if you can’t even have an audience? We had to figure that out.”
The Athenian Players’ theater experiment will debut Friday and Saturday with live virtual showings of “Inkblot.” To watch the free 7 p.m. performances, go to the Athenian Players Facebook page.
Written by Kelly Younger, a professor at Loyola Marymount University, who worked on “Frozen 2,” “Moana,” “Cars 3,” “Incredibles 2,” “Toy Story 4” and the upcoming “Muppets Now,” the play centers on the Rorschach inkblot test.
Set in present day New York and early 20th century Switzerland, “Ink” follows three couples — Hermann Rorschach and his research partner Emil Oberholzer; Justin, a graduate student defending Rorschach’s work, and Aimee, a law student who accidentally attends Justin’s presentation; and Olive, who is mourning the death of her fiancé, and Dana, a costume designer.
“This is a very unique play. It’s history mixed in with a romantic comedy. I have never seen anything like it before,” Long said. “The whole idea of the Rorschach test and how we all have a half that complements us drives the play. The idea is that we are all supposed to be trying to find our other half, our other fold.”
To figure out how to stage the production, Long collaborated with Jax Vadney, the scenic, lighting and electronic designer, and David Walker, Athens State’s director of instructional design services, who suggested linking a Zoom meeting to Facebook Live.
Equipped with a computer, props, ring lights and backdrop, the cast’s six actors will be isolated in separate rooms at the Alabama Center for the Arts during the performances. For the past month, Long, through Zoom rehearsals, taught the cast how to act for a still camera.
“In this new world, we have to act as if the eye of the camera is the eye of the person we’re speaking to,” said Long, who is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and taught acting for the camera at the New York Film Academy. “The audience, in essence, takes on the point of view of whoever is being talked to. It’s almost like being a newscaster, where you have to look exactly in the camera.”
The cast features Taylor McPeters, Chelsey George, Samuel Hewitt, Tyler Dalton, Jessica Miller and Vicki Montgomery.
To transition between scenes, Kimberly Parker, visual communications instructor for Calhoun Community College, and Jessica Spowart, assistant professor of art and graphic design for Athens State, created transitional videos. The video will start as an inkblot and morph into the location for the next scene. Mark Petty, a Decatur musician, composed the score.
“Our main goal is to do what we love to do, which is theater, during this uncertain time,” Long said. “If people think that we don’t really need the arts or they’re not important, think about how much you watched Netflix or streaming services the last few months. We need the arts. Art is extremely important because it helps us get through our daily existence, especially during this time.”
