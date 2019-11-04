A street party in downtown Decatur, which will culminate with fireworks, will mark the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020.
Organized by Decatur native Jerraud Powers and the nonprofit organization Team Freeze, the New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31 will kick off at 8 p.m. on Second Avenue and feature a DJ, raffle and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.