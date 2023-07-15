During one of the first rehearsals of the production that would become known as “The Others,” the cast and crew shared monologues detailing the times they felt judged by society.
From those intimate and vulnerable conversations — “I think I cried five times,” Calhoun Community College visual communications instructor Jax Vadney said — came “The Others.”
“It focuses around the story of what it means to be the outcast and different, whether it’s because of the way you look, being too tall or too short, having a different skin tone, religious belief, political belief, gender identity, or how you think, having ADHD, ADD, or on the learning spectrum,” Vadney said. “The world has said we fit into these little boxes, but people don’t fit into boxes. Hopefully the show will help people think about those things.”
The debut performance of “The Others” will take place July 21-23 at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur.
Two weeks later, the Calhoun Fine Arts Department will stage “The Others” 4,000 miles away as part of the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland.
The Fringe Festival, or the Festival Fringe as it is known in Scotland, celebrates the performing arts. Every year, artists from around the world converge on Edinburgh for the three-week festival.
“They perform any place they can. You’ll see theater and comedy acts in tiny pubs, the back rooms of a coffee shop and on tiny stages in a book shop,” Vadney said. “It is a monthlong buffet of the arts. It has a little bit of everything: theater, musical theater, comedy, music shows, stand-up artists, spoken work poetry, aerialists, contortionists, fire breathers and tight rope walkers.”
This will be the first international performance for Calhoun, which will participate in the festival’s International Collegiate Theatre Festival.
Responsibility for connecting Calhoun with the Fringe Festival rests with Vadney, who has been part of the ICTF since its debut in 2010 and will make her sixth trip to the Fringe Festival this year.
“The conversation about going to Fringe started three years ago as a way to highlight theater in Decatur. Then COVID happened,” Vadney said.
Last year, during discussions on doing a collaborative visual and performing arts project, Kim Parker, Calhoun’s dean of fine arts, and Donna Estill, Calhoun’s dean of humanities and social sciences, returned to the idea of attending the Fringe Festival.
“We decided to do a collaborative production that would use theater arts, visual arts and multimedia,” Vadney said.
Vadney, the technical director for “The Others,” partnered with Shea Glenn, technical theater instructor for Calhoun and director of “The Others,” to oversee the project.”
“This is unlike any project I have ever been part of because it is devised theater,” Glenn said.
That means the performance, even the script, is created collaboratively.
“From a director’s standpoint that is hard because, usually, the first place you start when directing a show is the script,” Glenn said. “Going in we knew we wanted the concept to be about being an other or being different. When the students read their monologues, other students would raise their hand if they related to it. From that came the script.”
Originally, Glenn and Vadney thought the script would center on the LGBTQ+ community.
“Early on we had a call to artists to get stories and art from people. The community sending in stories helped us to start having some of these hard conversations that have led to ‘The Others,’” Vadney said.
Participating students are Paris Battle, Hailey Boyd, Jamar Echols, Mary Graben, Jasmine Hampton, Christina Johnson, Katie Cockrell, Kaiden Edwards, Wade Ellis and Gabby Golden.
To tell the story of “The Others,” the cast and crew are using projections, videos, digital illustrations, sound effects and music.
“There is no set, only the black floor of the theater and a projection screen. The only thing on stage besides the students are umbrellas. They use those to create barriers and forms, to protect each other and play with each other,” Vadney said. “It’s a stylistic piece, which hopefully will resonate to everyone in the audience in some way.”
The idea for the umbrellas stemmed from the meme several years ago of the image of a parent holding an umbrella over a child and shielding them from a rainbow.
“The idea was that the parent was protecting the child from the LGBTQ+ community,” Glenn said. “For a lot of our student population that identifies as LGBTQ+, that was really hard. That image stuck with a lot of people.”
The students, under the guidance of Vadney and Glenn have taken ownership of the production.
“We have changed something in every rehearsal. They are used to being very tied to the script where you’re not allowed to change anything. But here you can,” Glenn said.
Along with Vadney and Glenn, those involved with the production include Estill, who helped with the writing process, Parker, who helped with fundraising and grants, Jordan Davis, a member of the Alabama Center for the Arts’ technology staff who helped with sound editing and engineering, and Phil Parker, a Calhoun alum who helped with video editing. The group also received support from the ACA Foundation, Calhoun Community College President Jimmy Hodges, the Calhoun Community College Foundation and the community.
“People have been so supportive saying, ‘What can we do to help get these kids abroad?’ It has taken a village to get this group to Scotland,” Vadney said.
Other colleges participating in the Fringe Festival include Union College in New York, Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas, Morehead State University in Kentucky, West Texas A&M University, Howard Payne University in Texas, Freed-Hardeman University in Tennessee, Earlham College in Indiana and Hostos Repertory Company in New York.
Calhoun’s performances in Scotland will be livestreamed either on the Alabama Center for the Arts’ Facebook or Instagram pages. Shows will be Aug. 4 at 6 p.m., Aug. 5 at 4 p.m., Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. and Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. The listed times are in Edinburgh time, which is six hours ahead of Alabama.
The shows at the Alabama Center for the Arts will be July 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and July 23 at 4 p.m. Admission is free with donations accepted.
