Decatur’s Orchestra Sul Ponticello will celebrate "Music and the Destiny" during the 2019-2020 season, which opens Oct. 5 at the Alabama Center for the Arts.
Under the direction of conductor Viljar Weimann, the first concert, a tribute to 20th Century masters, will feature Ernest Bloch’s “Concerto Grosso No. 1,” Kaljo Raid’s “Sonata in Classical Style No. 2 for Flute, Oboe and Strings,” and Carl Nielsen’s “Little Suite for Strings.”
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $25 for adults, $5 for college students and free for students.
For Christmas, the orchestra will present Vivaldi's "Gloria" on Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. with the Huntsville Master Chorale and local singers. The orchestra will hold auditions on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at The Columns, 601 Jackson St. S.E. Bring a prepared song. To sign up for an audition time, email orchestrasulponticello@gmail.com.
A Chamber Concert on Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m. will spotlight Granville Oldham and the Calhoun Chorale.
To conclude the season, Orchestra Sul Ponticello will present Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 on April 18 at 7:30 p.m. A guest pianist also will perform Chopin's First Piano Concerto.
