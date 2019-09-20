Decatur’s Orchestra Sul Ponticello will open the 2019-2020 season with a 20th Century masters concert on Oct. 5 at the Alabama Center for the Arts.
Directed by conductor Viljar Weimann, the concert will feature Ernest Bloch’s “Concerto Grosso No. 1,” Kaljo Raid’s “Sonata in Classical Style No. 2 for Flute, Oboe and Strings,” and Carl Nielsen’s “Little Suite for Strings.”
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission if $25 for adults, $5 for college students and free for students.
