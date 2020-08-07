Paintings for a Purpose, a fundraiser featuring paintings, pottery, metal work, jewelry and photographs created by local amateur and professional artists, will take place Aug. 25-27.
The virtual auction will benefit the Volunteer Center of Morgan County, which provides air conditioners and heaters to low-income residents, distributes Christmas gifts to children, builds wheelchair ramps, mows lawns, cuts down trees, runs Cinderella’s Closet, assists with Can-a-Thon and Barrels of Love and more.
Participating artists include Christa Anderson, Frances Bowman, Robert Belcher, Tiffany Brightwell, Sheree Brown, Elizabeth Clark, Stevie Coleman, Shannon Fulenwider, Beth Gilbert, Rickie Higgins, Leigh Anne Hurst, Tonya Jones, Tosha Jones, Jess Lovelace, Heather Maples, Joy Martin, Tracy McCann, Melissa McCulloch, DeAnn Meely, Rhonda Mitchell, Ginny Pylant, Maureen Redler, Finley Redler, Mary Reed, Mallie Sedlak, Glenda Sartain, Kristen Shumake, Bailey Smith, Beth Stanley, Betsy Stark, Mike Stallions, Adam Stephenson, Amber Stuart, Amy Tubbs, Abigail Tubbs, Weety Vickery, Alicia Winchester and Marshall Wise.
For more information, visit vcomc.org.
