Penny Linville remembers driving down Decatur’s Second Avenue and seeing the historic Princess Theatre’s marquee for the first time.
“I thought, ‘They’ll never let me work here,’” said Linville, who, in 1990 at the age of 25, interviewed for the role of technical director at the performing arts center.
Now, 30 years, dozens of dance recitals and hundreds of plays later, Linville has become a fixture of the Princess Theatre. During a celebration for Linville at the Princess, Doug Maze, a local actor and director, asked, “Do you realize how much you mean to the Princess? Do you realize all the people you have connected with?”
“It made me think about all of the pictures I’m in the background, foreground or cut off to the side of in family photo albums. There have got to be millions. They didn’t mean to get me. I just happened to be there, doing my job,” Linville said.
Through her work behind the scenes — manning the lights, raising the curtain and overseeing the sound — Linville touched the lives of thousands of local actors, dancers, performers and arts lovers.
In a synopsis of Linville’s duties online, the Princess Theatre wrote, “There is not much Penny does not do around here.”
“Penny knows everything about the Princess. She runs the place, pure and simple, because she has been there so long and knows everything there. She has probably forgotten more stuff about the Princess than most people know,” Maze said.
Over the past three decades, Linville juggled the roles of technical director, ticket taker, concessions manager, bartender and lights operator for local, regional and national acts.
“Most people have no idea what’s going on behind the scenes. Everyone just comes in and sits down and there is the play or the concert or the recital to enjoy. They never see all the work that goes into it,” Linville said.
During her tenure at the Princess, Linville worked behind the scenes on a variety of productions from a dog circus, magic act and elementary school musical to concerts for Grammy Award winning musicians, shows with nationally known comedians and “America’s Got Talent” acts. There were the Blind Boys of Alabama, Arlo Guthrie, John Paul White, James Gregory, Jamie Farr, Henry Cho, Dixie Carter and Roseanne Cash.
“There have been so many shows. I always enjoyed when Encore sang and did their Christmas and patriotic shows. I really liked Doug Maze’s ‘Snoopy’ and ‘Charlie Brown’ shows. And Dream Weavers and Leon Sheffield have done some incredible things. I watched them work with these really young kids, it’s like herding cats, and they create these amazing shows. It’s pretty incredible,” Linville said.
Meals for stars
A typical work day might include arranging catering for celebrities — “Some want a specific water or tea or meat or, now, no meat for the vegetarians,” Linville said — maneuvering sets too large for backstage and ensuring enough toilet paper is on hand during the rehearsals for Dream Weavers Children’s Theatre and Leon Sheffield Magnet School, which feature casts of 100-plus children.
“We are fortunate to have the longtime experience Penny brings to her position as technical director, said Mary McDonald, executive director for the Princess Theatre. “We also are grateful for her in-depth knowledge of the Princess’ history.”
Originally a commercial music major at the University of North Alabama, Linville began studying technical theater after a friend, who worked at Norton Auditorium, suggested she try working with performing arts productions.
“I really liked working with the lights and seeing the different ways you could light the stage and how using different colors could change the entire feel of the stage. It was really interesting to me,” said Linville, who changed her major to technical theater.
After manning shows at the Zodiac Playhouse in Florence and the Ritz Theatre in Sheffield, Linville learned of an opening for technical director at the Princess Theatre.
“It’s been amazing to work here and watch the performing arts grow in Decatur,” Linville said.
Theater renovation
As technical director, Linville played an instrumental role in the renovation and expansion of the theater in 2000. The 18-month, $6 million renovation project restored the theater’s façade and marquee, rebuilt a new stage house, deepened the stage space, created a new lobby, dressing rooms and bathrooms and upgraded the equipment at the building constructed in the 1800s. It became a theater in 1919.
“Not many people say they got to build and restore a theater,” Linville said. “I remember when all of the work was done and I finally got in here one day all by myself and started playing with the lights. It was a new, interesting and good struggle. No longer did I have to climb up to the ceiling and walk across the rafters to be able to reposition the lights.”
After three decades, Linville knows the ins and outs of the historic theater — from how many bulbs beneath the marquee currently are not working to what switch turns on the mirror ball hanging above the theater.
“I thought I’d be here a year or two at the most. I don’t know what happened after that,” Linville said. “I truly do love this old place.”
