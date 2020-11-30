Due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the Decatur-based Curtain & Lights Theatre Company postponed the presentation of “Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Goose” and moved all performances online.
Performances of Curtain & Lights' 'Sherlock Holmes' postponed, moved online
- By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
