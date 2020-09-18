The Princess Theatre has announced performers for the monthly Singer-Songwriter Series for October, November and December. The series will feature Dave Kennedy on Oct. 8, Remy Neal and Cristina Lynn on Nov. 12 and Daryl W. Dasher and Sadie McClendon on Dec. 10.
Performers announced for Princess Theatre's Singer-Songwriter Series
By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
