Plugged In is a series featuring singer-songwriters and bands. Nominate your favorite musicians by emailing cgodbey@decaturdaily.com.
Mix together eccentric, high-energy performances with an enticing cacophony of punk, heavy metal and post hardcore rock to get the Decatur-based X.Y. Spaces.
“We are a loud rock band with an overly energetic crowd. We don’t turn down our amps. But, while it may be loud rock ‘n’ roll, it is fun and not scary and we manage to keep it G rated,” said Jonathan Ransom, guitarist with X.Y. Spaces.
The band’s latest rock ‘n’ roll offerings will be on display during Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Co.’s After Hours event on Sunday. The concert marks the release of “Thanks,” the newest album from X.Y. Spaces, which the band recorded in April at Athens’ Atlas F Studios.
“This album represents our latest sound, which has changed over the years. There is a metal kind of feel. It’s groovy and slower and the tunings are lower, but it is still fun. That’s been the consistent thing. Over all the years we’ve been a fun band to watch and listen to,” Ransom said.
Along with Ransom on guitar, the band, which previously released the albums “You Look Good for Infinity” and “The Conductor’s Fatal Bow,” includes Brady Lett on vocals, Alex Hames on drums and Heath Brister on bass.
Opening for X.Y. Spaces will be Fort Payne-based rock band Headwires and Decatur-based musician Joe Canada. Tickets to the all-ages show cost $7 to $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music will begin at 7.
To preview the show, Ransom talked about the band’s beginnings, creation of songs and more.
When did the band form? Brady and I started playing in high school. We went by the name Belial. After a few member changes and a change in our sound, we felt like a new band so we changed our name. We became X.Y. Space in 2014-2015.
How has your sound changed over the years? When we first started, it was very raw, punk rock and angsty. We were in high school, remember. It was very thrash and rock. Now, as we have gotten older, we are a little, not much, mind you, but a little calmer and slower with a groovier feel.
Describe the writing process. It’s really simple. I usually come up with the guitar riffs on my couch with my acoustic guitar and think about how it could sound as a full band. I then present it to the guys with an idea in mind and we build on it. If we like it, we keep building. Sometimes, we decide the song is good, but maybe just isn’t us right now. We have the advantage of our phones so that even if we do decide not to move forward with a song, we can go ahead and record ourselves playing it so we won’t forget it later.
How do you bring the energy from your live shows into a recording? The music has a lot of energy built into it. Most of our songs we play live before we record it so we understand the song better. We know how it translates on stage and take that energy into the studio.
What’s next for X.Y. Spaces? We are planning on a follow up to “Thanks” sometime in 2020. This is just the first half of what will likely be a full, two-part album.
