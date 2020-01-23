Plugged In is a series featuring singer-songwriters and bands. Nominate your favorite musicians by emailing cgodbey@decaturdaily.com.
Faced with a year off of his regular gig — touring with blues legend Charlie Musselwhite — guitarist Matthew Stubbs searched for a way to earn money to pay the bills. He turned to Pat Faherty, a former jazz and heavy metal musician turned traditional blues performer.
In 2018, with Musselwhite on tour with Ben Harper, the Boston-based band GA-20 was born.
Six months into the project, the duo, named for the Gibson amp manufactured from 1950-61, knew they created something special.
“You could tell, there was just something a little different to the way people reacted to us,” Stubbs said. “There aren’t a lot of bands where we’re from that are in our age bracket doing what we are doing, playing traditional blues.”
On Saturday, GA-20, whose debut album “Lonely Soul” debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s blues chart, will perform at The Brick Deli in Decatur. The show will begin at 8 p.m. Admission is $5.
Concertgoers can expect to hear everything from originals “Naggin’ on My Mind” and “Happy Today” to covers “You Know I’m Right” and “Crackin’ Up.”
“We are a traditional blues band, but it is definitely going to be a high energy show,” Stubbs said.
To preview the Decatur performance, Stubbs talked about his introduction to the blues, the formation of GA-20 and the musicians who influenced him.
One-on-one with Matthew Stubbs
Who introduced you to the blues? My father was a guitarist and was into traditional blues and rock. His favorite guitar players were Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley. I started playing the guitar when I was 13. My dad brought me to nightclubs to see the local blues acts.
What musicians influenced your style? I went through the normal stages when I was young. I was really into Jimi Hendrix. From there, I found out Jimi Hendrix liked Buddy Guy, so I started listening to Buddy Guy. Then I found out Buddy Guy liked B.B. King. Other influences were Lazy Lester, J.B. Lenoir, Earl Hooker, Otis Rush and Junior Wells.
What did you like about traditional blues? It just speaks to me when I hear it. I gravitate toward it. It sounds good to my ear. I like the rawness of it. I loved the '50s and early '60s Chicago blues. I like the way the musicians played off of each other, it’s almost like a jazz sensibility where they are playing and reacting to each other.
How did you and Pat start playing together? Pat did other styles of music, like jazz and heavy metal, when he started to find himself diving into traditional blues. He started coming to all my shows and asking all these questions. We became pals. When Charlie Musselwhite went out for a year with Ben Harper, me and Pat decided to start a project to play around town. A few months in, we decided to make a recording.
How did you decide what songs to put on the album? We picked six originals and four covers. For the originals, we picked the ones that felt the strongest. For the four cover songs, we picked the strongest and what finished off the record as far as tempos and moods. We tried to include songs with lots of different feels and grooves.
Do you have a favorite song on the album? Of course, I like all of them, but “Happy Today,” a slower one we wrote, is my favorite.
