A month after a group of friends gathered “to just play for the fun of it” as Ken Looney described it, Rally Stripe made its debut performance — taking the stage at Decatur’s Riverfest.
Now four years old, the band, consisting of 59-year-old Looney of Decatur as lead singer, 68-year-old David Mixon of Decatur on lead and rhythm guitar, 46-year-old Jeremy Sharp of Athens on bass, 55-year-old Michael Poovey of Decatur on drums and 61-year-old Bill Whitmer of Birmingham on keyboard and trumpet, has played at Cullman OktoberFest, Goat Island Brewing, The Brick, Cross-Eyed Owl and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
“We like to play anywhere people love to hear great music,” Looney said.
On Thursday, Rally Stripe will perform at BBQ & Blues, a fundraiser for the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama. The fifth annual event organized by The Foundation for Mental Health will kick off at 6 p.m. at Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Company in downtown Decatur. Tickets cost $40 and include a meal by Badd Newz BBQ. Proceeds will benefit the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, a nonprofit organization that provides psychiatric assessment, prescription medication, counseling, substance abuse treatment, housing, transportation and employee assistance programs. The center also organizes an annual Opioid Summit. This year’s summit will take place July 11 at the Alabama Center for the Arts, 9 a.m.-noon. To register for the summit, visit mhcnca.org.
For those attending the BBQ & Blues event, expect to hear a range of music from blues and soul to country and rock.
“We focus on music that is not the standard list for cover bands. We all have music we love, and we try to put together lists that include those lesser chosen, but killer songs,” Looney said.
Those songs include “Rosanna” by Toto, “Rikki” by Steely Dan, “Wish I Knew Yor” by the Revivalists, “How to Save a Life” by The Fray, “Love Song” by 311, “Sledgehammer” by Peter Gabriel, “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak, “New Sensation” by INXS, “Faithfully” by Journey and “Color My World” by Chicago.
For tickets to BBQ & Blues, visit mhcnca.org.
One-on-One with Rally Stripe
What is your first memory of listening to or playing music?
Looney: Listening to music at church, on the radio and on records at home on a console player. I never had any specific genre of music that I loved, just looked for great music that made me want to sing. I started singing at Gordon Bibb with Ann Butler and at church where Ann Butler was the organist. I sang in the high school choir and performed in the concert choir and bands at Auburn University.
Poovey: Listening while my dad played his music — the Commodores, 1960s soul and Johnny Cash. I quickly developed my own tastes and favorites. I started a passion with the drums at 8 or 9 and started playing in the school band at 11.
Whitmer: When I was young we would stay with my grandparents during the summer. My grandmother played the piano at home and at church. I remember her showing me a few easy songs on the piano. I started taking piano lessons when I was 7. I started playing the trumpet in middle school and kept playing all the way to Auburn Marching Band. I studied piano a couple years at Auburn and the piano has always been a hobby for me. I really enjoyed playing the piano with my daughters while they were growing up and taking piano lessons.
Mixon: Watching the Beatles on Ed Sullivan.
Sharp: Listening to my mom’s old 45 RPM on the old console stereo at my grandmother’s house, everything from Led Zeppelin to Jim Stafford.
What do you love most about being a musician?
Looney: Working hard to re-create my part on a great piece of music, finding common goals with my collaborators and watching an audience sing along and seeing the emotions come across their faces.
Poovey: I’ve always enjoyed being part of a team. I love to hear a song come together with a tight group of friends as well as someone you’ve never met until the show.
Whitmer: I can sit down at the piano for hours and it seems like minutes. Getting lost in the music is a special feeling. Music allows you to experience so many emotions.
Mixon: The fact that music is a universal language.
Sharp: The feeling you get when you and the band are hitting on all cylinders. The feeling when a song takes you to a specific time. The energy when the audience is really into it.
