Growing up, music by Bob Dylan, Neil Young and the Rolling Stones filled Dylan Johnson’s home.
“As long as I can remember, my dad would have music playing, whether it was on the record player or on the radio going to school. He took me to my first concert when I was 12. We went to see ZZ Top in Huntsville,” Johnson, of Priceville, said. “It was after that concert that I really began to get into music.”
On Wednesday, the 20-year-old Johnson, who frequently plays at establishments around north Alabama, including Decatur, Hartselle, Huntsville, Florence and Tuscumbia, will open for Willie Watson at the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur.
A folk singer and multi-instrumentalist, Watson is a founding member of the string band Old Crow Medicine Show. He performed “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” with Tim Black Nelson on the Academy Award nominated album for “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”
“This is a big break in the music business for Dylan, who has been paying his dues playing in bars and restaurants covering other musicians' songs,” said Melissa Ford Thornton, director of development and communications at the Princess Theatre.
During the concert, Johnson, for one of the few times in his music career, will perform original music, which he described as Southern rock and outlaw country.
“I played the songwriter series at the Princess last December and opened for Stevie Towne. That was the first time I got to play my original music for a crowd of people that were actually listening. I really enjoyed it,” Johnson said. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to play the Princess Theatre’s main stage.”
Some of the tunes Johnson will play will appear on his upcoming debut EP currently being recorded at The NuttHouse Recording Studio in Sheffield. The audience can expect to hear “Time is Changing” and “99 Miles.”
“I wrote ‘Time is Changing’ a week after I graduated high school. I started realizing things are going to be different. Back in high school, you can kind of get away with a lot. The song explains that time goes by so fast,” Johnson said. “'99 Miles’ came about after my dad said I should write a song called '99 Miles’ and write it about how I am 99 miles from Nashville — sort of like David Allan Coe’s ‘The Ride.’”
Following Johnson, Watson will take the stage and fill the Princess Theatre with a combination of Southern gospel, Delta blues, Irish fiddle tunes and Appalachian music. His most recent album, “Folksinger Vol. 2” released in 2017, featured appearances by Gillian Welch, the Punch Brothers’ Paul Kowert and more.
Tickets to the 7 p.m. concert cost $25-35 and are available at princesstheatre.org.
One-on-One with Dylan Johnson
When did you start playing music? A little after the ZZ Top concert, I got a bass guitar for Christmas. That really started it. I got a six-string guitar a couple of months later. I was self-taught until I was 16. Then I got a guitar teacher.
Is anyone in your family a musician? My dad sang in a band when he was young, but he didn’t play any instrument. My grandfather played folk music in Athens a lot. I’m guessing that’s probably where I get my musical talent from.
When did you start to take music seriously? In high school, baseball was pretty much my life and music was a hobby. Right after I graduated and didn’t play baseball anymore, that’s when I started hitting music pretty hard.
When was the first time you performed in public? It was at a little backyard barbecue. I brought out my guitar for my dad’s buddies. I played the Rolling Stones. Me being 15 and them being like 40, they loved it. I’ve always loved music so much, I love playing it for other people.
Do you write every day? No. I write when I really feel inspired. It’s hard for me to force myself to write a song. Everything I’ve written I’ve either lived or know someone who has lived through it. I try to put a lot of emotion in my songs.
Along with ZZ Top, what other concerts you have gone to with your dad stand out? We saw Bob Seger in Nashville and the Rolling Stones in Nashville. Those were both great. We also went to see Bob Dylan. I grew up listening to a lot of Bob Dylan. It was super cool to see him because my dad named me after him.
Johnson’s other upcoming gigs will be May 13 at Kingpin’s in Tuscumbia and May 14 at Josie’s in Decatur.
