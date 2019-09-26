Plugged In is a series featuring singer-songwriters and bands. Nominate your favorite musicians by emailing cgodbey@decaturdaily.com.
Mixing guitar riffs with raspy vocals and deep, searing lyrics, over the past two decades, the Drive-By Truckers criticized stereotypes, lambasted prejudices and challenged politics through song.
The Athens, Georgia-based Southern rockers — and soon to be members to the Alabama Arts Hall of Fame — will perform at the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $65.
A ceremony inducting the 2019 class into the Hall of Fame will take place today at 5:30 at the Alabama Center for the Arts. The ceremony, which will spotlight the Drive-By Truckers, author Truman Capote, TV and theater actress Nell Carter and classical musician and composer Henry Panion, III, will coincide with the unveiling of a permanent exhibit celebrating the Hall of Fame members. The ceremony is free and open to the public.
“With the arts, everything is in play. It’s not just music, it’s not just the visual arts, it’s not just theater,” said Philip Mann, the Alabama Center for the Arts’ executive director of external affairs and Foundation for the Alabama Center for the Arts trustee. “We have a TV person, who is also famous in theater, with Nell Carter. We have an imminent music guy with Henry Panion. We have Truman Capote, one of the grandest figures in Alabama literary tradition. And we have the Drive-By Truckers, who help us appeal to a younger demographic.”
Formed in 1996 by Muscle Shoals natives Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley, in the past two decades, the Drive-By Truckers recorded songs addressing the post Civil War South, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., George Wallace, the Gulf War, immigration and school shootings.
“From day one, every record we ever had had a message," said Hood, the band’s front man. "We’ve always been a band that speaks our mind, but the last record, ‘American Band,’ definitely turned that up a notch. I think the times have kind of called for it."
Hood compared the group’s songs to the genre of blues and punk rock.
“As dark as some of our songs may be, we put on a fun show,” Hood said. “The whole aspect of the blues is someone writes about their troubles and the hardships of their lives and then they go out on Saturday night and they play those songs and people dance to them. I think we come from that tradition, even though our music doesn’t sound like that. Punk rock comes out of that tradition, too.”
Along with songs from the band’s past records, the concert will feature several tunes from the group’s upcoming album set to be released early next year.
“The new album is kind of dark. I guess it would get labeled as a political album like the last one, but it’s more of a personal view on that. These are weird times. It’s not a real happy time for our country or for the world. It’s pretty turbulent. I think the songs kind of reflect that. It seems there’s no getting around the things going on and the toll it takes on people’s families and communities,” Hood said.
For the new album, the band recorded 18 songs, placed nine on the album and will use three as the “B” side of singles. The other six, Hood said, will go on a follow-up record.
“I like the leftover songs as much as anything that we put on this album, but they sounded like they should be part of another project,” Hood said.
Writing the band’s songs falls to the group’s co-founders, Hood and Cooley. For inspiration, the men look to their everyday lives — to the things that make them happy, sad and angry.
“My daughter and son have lockdown drills and learn how to crouch under their desks if someone comes in shooting. If your 7-year-old kid comes home talking about that, if that doesn’t affect you, I don’t know what does,” Hood said. “It’s not hard to find inspiration for what to write about, but it is hard to find a way to put it into a song you would actually want to hear.”
Concertgoers to the Drive-By Truckers show should expect two hours of music spanning 20 years of the band’s songs.
“It’s a big, fun, raucous affair for sure,” Hood said.
Along with Hood and Cooley, the band features Brad Morgan on drums, Jay Gonzalez on keyboards, guitar, accordion and saw and Matt Patton on bass.
For tickets, visit princesstheatre.org.
Q-and-A with Patterson Hood
Have you performed in Decatur before? Decades ago there used to be a bar downtown called The Sports Page. Adam’s House Cat, that’s the band Cooley and I had in the '80s, used to play there. Then they had a turnover and had a new manager. We had already been booked by the previous manager for a three-night stand, but the new manager fired us after the first night. This will be my first time in the Princess. I’m excited to play in Decatur. I know people coming into town from different places to come to this show. It’s almost like bonus points for them to see a show so close to their hometown.
How do you decide what songs to perform? We don’t do a set list. We basically decide the first song, and then it’s anything goes. We have about 150 songs to pull from. There’s a pretty good cross mix of stuff off the last record. We’ll do two or three songs off the new record coming out early next year as well as songs off “Southern Rock Opera” and “Decoration Day.”
What can people expect with the next record? It’s pretty diverse. One song sounds like a Pink Floyd influence. One song would fall pretty well in the Americana, alt-country theme. Several songs are pretty raved up, like you would play driving fast down the road with the windows down. A couple of songs are really pretty also. It’s a pretty diverse record musically.
How has the band’s sound changed over the years? It morphs. I think there are some identifiable things in our sound that don’t change a lot. Like I’ve got a pretty weird, unique voice. Cooley does too. He has a deep baritone voice. Certain aspects of the way we write are also recognizable. But we’ve made records in a wide variety of genres. There’s Americana, punk rock, Southern rock and country soul. The last couple of records have rocked pretty hard.
Is there a record or song you are most proud of? I’m proud of all of them. There are definitely records that have fared better than others. I always say, though, that I’ll put our worst record up against the Rolling Stones' worst record any day. I feel like I can safely say that we’ve never made a record as bad as “Dirty Work.” On the other hand, they are one of the greatest rock 'n’ roll bands of all time, and we may not have made a record as great as their greatest record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.