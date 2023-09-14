Plugged In is a series featuring singer-songwriters and bands. Nominate your favorite musicians by emailing cgodbey@decaturdaily.com.
A mainstay in the north Alabama’s festival circuit and music scene, the Ray Sparks Band, which performed at Moulton’s Strawberry Festival in May and Courtland’s Picnic in the Park in June, will perform at Hartselle’s Depot Days on Saturday.
Expect to hear a range of pop, rock and soul songs from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
“Folks can expect to have a good time and hear great music that brings back great memories and makes you want to dance. Better wear some comfortable shoes, cause you’re going to need them,” said Richard Thompson, the band’s backup vocalist and rhythm guitarist.
The Ray Sparks Band, which, along with Thompson, features Ray Sparks on lead vocals, Dwight Coffey on vocals and horns, Brandon Denton on vocals and lead guitar, Ray Bodley on vocals and keyboard, Scott Sanderson on bass guitar and Kell Whitlow on drums, will take the festival stage at noon.
Thousands of people typically attend the annual Depot Days Festival in downtown Hartselle each year.
The all-day event, which pays tribute to the railroad industry, will feature a truck and motorcycle show, arts, crafts, a tractor show, games for children and music.
Along with the Ray Sparks Band, entertainment will include the Hartselle High Marching Band at 9 a.m., the pop-rock Goat Hill String Band at 10 a.m., the Huntsville Community Drumline at 11:45 a.m., DJ Jammin’ Jeff at 2:30 p.m., and a karaoke contest. Admission is free.
If you miss the Ray Sparks Band in Hartselle, the group will perform at the Decatur Park Concerts series at Founders Park at Bank and Church streets on Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. The free outdoor music series also will feature rock group 347 on Monday, the Sophisticated Swingers on Sept. 25, country group Blue Water Revival on Oct. 9, and Elvis Presley tribute artist Michael Dean & Memphis on Oct. 16.
One-on-One with the Ray Sparks Band
How did the group form? In 2008, Ray Sparks, Micah Coffey, Kell Whitlow and Scott Sanderson were asked to be the band for a “Hee Haw” show benefiting Lawrence County’s Relay for Life. Everything fell into place and the guys decided to start a band. Our current lineup has been together since 2013.
What have been some of the band’s highlights? In 2011, the Year of Alabama Music, the Ray Sparks Band played to a great crowd at the historic Courtland Army Air Field where B-24 Liberator bomber pilots were trained during WWII. The airshow was incredible and it was a blast sharing the stage with the Alabama Blues Brothers, Travis Womack and some great local bands. We also always look forward to playing the Lawrence County Strawberry Festival and thank organizer Stanley Johnson for reserving a spot for us. It’s also always a highlight to give back to the community. We are always humbled and proud to play benefits honoring our veterans.
Another favorite highlight happened last Dec. 31 when we played an outdoor show for Life Church Hartselle’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop. We played for a wonderful crowd. We played after Elvis tribute artist Bobby Hollis. Elvis opened for us. How many bands can say that?
What are your favorite songs to perform? We all love the songs from Muscle Shoals, Motown and the classic rock era. We all love playing together.
How do you prepare for a performance? We choose the songs for a particular show and then we’ll rehearse three or four times. We try not to rehearse the week of the performance.
