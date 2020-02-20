With popular pop songs, a Dr. Seuss-inspired set, colorful costumes and choreographed routines, one of Shakespeare’s most satirical comedies will get a musical makeover thanks to Calhoun Community College.
“When people watch Shakespeare, sometimes they don’t know what they’re watching. But with our music and the way it is written, we are really able to bring the show to life. We’re taking something a lot of people probably wouldn’t understand and making it fun,” said actor Caleb Baldwin.
Calhoun Theatre's musical version of “The Comedy of Errors” will open at the Alabama Center for the Arts’ black box theater tonight at 7 with additional performances on Friday, Saturday, Feb. 28-29 and March 5-6 at 7 p.m., March 1 at 2 p.m. and March 7 at 5 p.m.
While the classic story penned by the bard of Avon 400 years ago remains the same — when a master and servant search for their long-lost twin brothers, misadventures and mistaken identities ensue — Calhoun’s modern presentation of “A Comedy of Errors: The Pop Musical” provides audiences with a unique and more accessible experience.
That experience begins with a rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” renamed “Ephesian Rhapsody” for Ephesus — the setting of “The Comedy of Errors.”
“Shakespeare begins ‘The Comedy of Errors’ with a five-page monologue. It is really boring. Every production has to do something with it to make it more accessible,” director Bill Provin said. “What we did was take a song everybody knows and include in it the elements of the story the audience needs to know. Instead of a five-page monologue, we have a fun five-minute song.”
Along with “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the musical includes versions of “All About that Bass,” “Funky Town,” “Groove is in the Heart,” “Brighter than the Sun,” “Hot Hot Hot,” “Jersey Girl,” “I’m Yours” and “Something’s Got a Hold of Me.”
Provin teamed with Granville Oldham, director of the Calhoun Chorale, to direct the music and Angela Green to choreograph the numbers.
Leading the cast, which features 10 members of the Calhoun Chorale, are Baldwin as Antipholus of Syracuse and Collin Riddell as Antipholus of Ephesus. To designate the actors as identical twins, Provin opted to dye the actors’ hair pink.
“They are the leading men. They have to look alike. They have to resemble each other. Although they have the same body type and are the same height, they don’t look anything alike,” Provin said. “We had to do something that would stand out so much that it would make the audience sit up and take notice. Pink hair will do that.”
Along with Baldwin and Riddell, the cast features Brody Cole and Josh Hill as Egeon, Katrina Hensley as Adriana, Madi Rost as Luciana, Timothy Ernst and Mason Rich as Dromio of Syracuse and William Jenkins and Marcus Patten as Dromio of Ephesus.
With Dromio of Syracuse and Dromio of Ephesus, the twin slaves who serve Antipholus of Syracuse and Antipholus of Ephesus, comedic value lies in the actors’ physical differences.
“The Dromio twins are for comedy. We have two sets of comedic twins. We have Tim Ernst and his twin (William Jenkins), who comes up to his shoulder, but they have the exact same clothes and hair. And then we have Marcus and his twin (Mason Rich), who have the same body shape, but one is black and the other is white,” Provin said.
The department’s comedic and whimsical take on “A Comedy of Errors” extended to the set designed by Bubba Godsey, the chair of Calhoun’s Fine Arts Department, and costumes.
“Bubba gave us the idea for the set and we ran with the details,” said Ernst, looking at the bright orange, pink, purple and yellow facades to buildings with crooked door frames and roof lines. “As much fun as it was, to create chaos like this on stage, it has to be structured better. It took us months to build.”
For costumes, expect to see polka dot, cheetah, mustache and tie-dye patterns, propeller hats, pink jackets paired with pink shorts, blue suits with flowers and light pink sneakers.
This marks the second time Calhoun will present a version of “The Comedy of Errors: The Pop Musical.”
“We originally did this as a musical in 2015. While we are doing it as a musical again, we have changed it up. About half the music is different and re-choreographed,” Provin said. “It’s just such a fun play. It’s a really good vehicle for us. It provides a nice challenge for the students and also lets them have fun. It’s also a lot of fun for the audience.”
Performed in the intimate Black Box Theatre, audience members should expect up-close experiences with the actors, who will routinely break the fourth wall — the invisible wall separating the play’s action from the spectators. Provin described the audience as part of the town.
“It’s a really cool experience to walk up into the audience and talk to them,” Riddell said. “You truly become your character. And for the audience, it is a much more engaging and fun experience.”
Tickets to the musical cost $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
