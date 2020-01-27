Westerns, comedies and children’s movies will come to the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur in March.
The western series, which leads up to “A Night with the Cowboys” on March 14, features “True Grit” with John Wayne on March 9, “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” on March 11, “Urban Cowboy” on March 13 and “Rango” on March 14.
Other movies slated to show on the center’s big screen include “Babe” on March 15 and “Julie & Julia” on March 22. Screenings of all of the movies, excluding “Rango,” will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. “Rango” will begin at 11 a.m. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.
Celebrating storytelling, songwriting and poetry, “A Night with the Cowboys” will bring cowboy poets Tom King, Terry Slaten, Eddy Leverett and Woody Woodruff to the Princess stage. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $11-14. Princesstheatre.org.
