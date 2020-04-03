Live shows with audiences will return to the Princess Theatre. The downtown Decatur performing arts center has announced new dates for the folk and Americana duo Mandolin Orange and Grammy-nominated country artist Brent Cobb. The concerts, originally scheduled for March and early April, were postponed due to the coronavirus.
Cobb, who earned a Grammy nomination for his 2016 album, "Shine on a Rainy Day," will perform at the Princess July 11. The concert will start at 7 p.m. Mandolin Orange will take the Decatur stage on Sept. 3 at 8 p.m.
For more information, go to princesstheatre.org.
