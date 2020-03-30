A mixture of soul, roots, country and alternative musicians and storytellers will appear on the Princess Theatre's Virtual Listening Room Series in April.
The Decatur performing arts center created the virtual concerts as a way to bring live music to the public during the coronavirus outbreak. Performances will be on the Princess Theatre's Facebook page at 2 p.m.
The lineup features Ingrid Marie on Wednesday, Ricky J. Taylor on Saturday, Cristina Lynn on April 6, storyteller Sam Mitchell on April 8, Tony Perdue on April 11, storyteller Melissa Ford Thornton on April 13, musician Tim Tucker and poet Marianne Gatlin on April 15, Debbie Bond on April 18, Ally Free on April 20, Dave Kennedy on April 22, Jeff Hodge on April 25, Jay Burgess on April 27 and Payton Taylor on April 29.
While free, a virtual tip jar will be available online. The artist with the most tips at the end of the performance series will receive his or her own show at the Princess.
