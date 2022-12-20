Gary Nicholson
Buy Now

Two-time Grammy winner Gary Nicholson will perform at the Princess Theatre on Feb. 9 as part of the Singer-Songwriter Series. [STAFF/FILE]

The Princess Theatre's winter and spring Singer-Songwriter Series will feature two Grammy Award winners and artists who penned songs for George Strait, Tracy Lawrence, Ringo Starr, Lee Ann Womack and more.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.