The film "Downton Abbey," which includes Dame Maggie Smith as The Dowager Countess of Grantham and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot, will play at the Princess Theatre on Aug. 28. [JAAP BUITENDIJK/FOCUS FEATURES]

The Princess Theatre’s film series, which launched in July, will continue through August with animated, western, action and science fiction movies.

The lineup features “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” on Wednesday at 7 p.m., “Shrek” on Aug. 15 at 2 p.m., “JAWS” on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m., “Minions” on Aug. 16 at 2 and 7 p.m., “The Mummy” on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m., “Smokey & the Bandit” on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., “Back to the Future” on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m., “Fast & Furious Tokyo Drift” on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m., “Jurassic Park” on Aug. 23 at 2 and 7 p.m., “Notting Hill” on Aug. 26 at 2 and 7 p.m., “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. “Downton Abbey” on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m., “Bourne Identity” on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” on Aug. 30 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. To ensure the health and safety of the public, the Princess limited capacity of the theater. For tickets and more information, visit princesstheatre.org.

