To celebrate the holiday season, the Princess Theatre will screen a series of Christmas movies at the downtown Decatur performing arts space in December.
The six-movie series will kick off Dec. 8 with a showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Other screenings include the 1947 version of “Miracle on 34th Street” on Dec. 9, “A Christmas Story” on Dec. 16, “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Dec. 17, “White Christmas” on Dec. 22 and “Elf” on Dec. 23.
Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. The movies will start at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.
