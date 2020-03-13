The Princess Theatre planned Friday to reschedule upcoming concerts as necessary but to hold smaller events and films as scheduled.
A news release from Mary McDonald, Princess executive director, said patrons with concert tickets will receive an email when the event is rescheduled. The Princess has confirmed it will reschedule Bruce Hornsby, originally planned for March 20, and Mandolin Orange.
"The Princess is monitoring the situation surrounding COVID-19," McDonald's release said. "Our staff is following all safety and hygiene guidelines, as outlined by the CDC as well as state and local governments."
