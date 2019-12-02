Photographer Frances Osborn Robb will speak about the state’s photographic history at the Alabama Center for the Arts’ Visual Arts Building in downtown Decatur on Tuesday at noon.
For her book “Shot in Alabama: A History of Photography 1839-1941,” Robb examined more than 200,000 photographs.
During the free program on Tuesday, Robb will discuss Alabama’s rare images, including a photograph from April 1865 of a Union band on the roof of the Burleson-Hinds-McEntire house. Upon hearing about the death of Abraham Lincoln, the military band gathered on the roof of the northwest Decatur home and performed funeral music.
