Dogs adorned in masks, bluegrass bands, hundreds of runners and pirates, flappers, sirens and toga-wearing revelers tossing Moon Pies and beads will converge on downtown Decatur on Saturday for the ninth annual Carnegie Carnival.
Mardi Gras is returning to Decatur with one major change in store.
Unlike in previous years, the main parade, the culmination of the all-day event, will reverse course and start at Founders Park on Bank Street and follow Lee Street to Second Avenue to Grant Street.
“It makes sense to start on Bank Street because we have the coronation ceremony on Second Avenue,” said Kim Mitchell, director of the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, which founded the Carnegie Carnival as a fundraiser in 2012. “People need to know that we will turn at Grant Street and end at the Farmers Market. We don’t want people watching us turn and getting upset wondering where we are going.”
Besides the parade route, other staples of the Carnegie Carnival — the half-marathon, the children’s parade, the canine parade, the games, creation station and music — will remain the same.
Started nine years ago as a way to raise funds for the non-profit visual arts center, the Carnegie Carnival has transformed into a culturally and economically significant event for the city. Organizers expect thousands of people to attend this year’s festivities.
“We always want to raise more money each year, but it’s almost gotten to the point that what makes us more excited is reaching all the people that come out and letting them know about the Carnegie. The fact that we are promoting art and art tourism in Decatur, that is what is exciting,” Mitchell said.
Since the event’s debut, the Carnegie Carnival has netted around $500,000, including $120,000 last year, for the visual arts center. Funds stem from the registration of crewes and events hosted by king, queen, prince, princess and canine candidates.
The events, which took place at restaurants, shops, breweries and a karate studio across Morgan County, included a river cleanup, murder mystery dinner, skeet shoot, private dinners, drag queen bingo, self-defense class, Japanese whiskey tasting, paint party, dog fashion show, art auction and more.
“The candidates have been great. This has been the best year as far as how our group has supported each other. It’s been a very positive experience,” Mitchell said of the participants, which include three king, three queen, seven princess, six prince and six canine candidates.
Proceeds from Carnegie Carnival will go to expanding summer camps for children, the art installation at the Somerville Library, a natural dye garden and the exhibit at the Huntsville International Airport.
“This has become more than we ever dreamed,” Mitchell said. “And, we have realized, we haven’t leveled off yet. We have at least 255 runners in the half-marathon. We have a crewe coming up from Birmingham to march, and we have people coming into town with their families and staying the whole weekend. We are still growing. We’re becoming the tourism draw we wanted to be.”
Guide to navigating the Carnegie Carnival
When: Saturday
Where: Downtown Decatur. Both Bank Street and Second Avenue will be closed to cars all day.
Activities
Carnival Frolic 13.1: The half-marathon race will kick off the celebration at 8 a.m. at Founders Park. More than 250 runners representing 18 states will participate in the run. Mitchell described the race, which includes more than 200 volunteers, as the Carnegie Carnival’s fastest growing event.
Mardi Grass: Starting at noon, The Brick Deli on East Moulton Street will offer free bluegrass music. The lineup includes the Sophisticated Swingers at noon, Nitrate City at 3 p.m., Blagburn at 5 p.m., and the Snake Oil Stringbenders after the parade.
Prince & Princess Parade: The parade, another growing event featuring the prince and princess candidates, will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Bank Street and end at the Farmers Market. Proceeds will benefit Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama.
Midway Games: An art creation station and games will entertain the children at the Farmers Market from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Canines on Parade: The city’s four-legged friends will be the stars of the Canines on Parade event, which will start at Second Avenue and Johnston Street at 2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Morgan County Humane Society.
Carnegie Carnival: The main parade at 6 p.m. will feature 45 to 50 units, including two marching bands, floats and a dancing crewe from Birmingham.
“They are called Magic City Disco. They are an off-shoot of a crewe in New Orleans. This year, they decided to parade in Mobile, New Orleans and Decatur,” Mitchell said.
The crowning of the new king and queen of Carnegie Carnival will follow the parade at the corner of Moulton Street and Second Avenue.
“We are encouraging people to not leave immediately after the parade and to stay downtown. We will have the crowning ceremony and then the Crewe of Rumina is having a party at the Princess Theatre,” Mitchell said.
Open to the public, the family-friendly crewe party will feature music by Rubiks Groove, an '80s and '90s tribute band. Tickets cost $15 with proceeds benefiting FACES of Morgan County, the Carnegie and the Princess Theatre.
