The stack of original artwork — created with colored pencils, acrylics, watercolors and magic markers — piled over 6 inches high. The artist, Dillard McLeroy, watched as Lisa Chadwell flipped through the pieces — a New Year’s baby for January, a leprechaun for March, fireworks for July and a turkey for November.
Every month for the past seven years the 74-year-old McLeroy has created images to accompany his rent. He calls it his “rent art.”
“We look forward to it every month. I don’t know if I would accept his rent now if he didn’t have art with it,” Chadwell, the manager of Decatur’s Granada Apartments, said with a laugh.
The “rent art” provides McLeroy, a woodworker by trade, a creative outlet and a sense of purpose and brings delight to the staff and residents at the apartment complex in Southeast Decatur.
“I think this whole thing has been great for him, and I think the paintings are proof of his happiness,” said McLeroy’s son Clint McLeroy.
The collection began simply with small drawings on envelopes containing McLeroy’s rent. After Chadwell hung the envelopes on the wall, the pieces grew.
“What are you working on for next month,” Chadwell started asking McLeroy.
Individual characters — his signature clowns and cartoon-esque figures — became part of larger scenes that covered construction paper, complete with his signature, the date and a “Roll Tide.”
For McLeroy, the “rent art” represents a return to the hobby he started 44 years ago, thanks to a road sign and the late Larry Chandler, a Hartselle artist known for his wildlife art.
“Larry Chandler painted my life-size Bear Bryant,” McLeroy said. “I was fascinated with him. When I saw a sign on the side of the road about painting classes, my sister and I enrolled. We took classes from Gayle Strider.”
After painting for about 10 years, McLeroy set down his paintbrush and only picked it up again after he moved to Granada Apartments.
“In these hard times, he’s making the world around him a little better, a little brighter. That’s what we should all try to do,” said Clint McLeroy, who bought his father an art kit for Christmas. “I love coming to visit him and seeing him, elbows in the air, working on a piece. It’s inspiring. This is something he can do forever.”
For May, McLeroy created a tribute to Memorial Day with a picture inspired by the photograph of the six Marines raising the American flag at Iwo Jima.
“Every month I try to set the bar higher,” said Dillard McLeroy. “It makes me happy to see other people happy. That’s why I do this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.