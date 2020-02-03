The River City Rhythm Fest announced the final artist slated to perform at the family-friendly music festival in May.
Nashville-based country-Southern rock artist Trea Landon will join singer-songwriters Rachel Wammack and Sean Stemaly for the concert on May 9 at Career Academies of Decatur, 1229 Westmead St. S.W.
Working with Reach and Teach, a real-world education program designed to expose teens to careers in the entertainment industry, local high school students are planning, promoting and producing the festival. The teenagers’ responsibilities range form creating and pitching sponsorship packages and analyzing marketing strategies to training with emergency medical responders and mapping out the layout of the venue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.