The River Clay Fine Arts Festival, originally scheduled for October, will not take place due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Founded six years ago, the two-day outdoor fine arts festival features artists, jewelry makers, fabric designers, ceramicists and metal and wood workers from across the country. The fifth annual River Clay held last year attracted 65 artists from more than a dozen states.
