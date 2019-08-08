Organizers of the River Clay Fine Arts Festival announced that 68 artists representing 12 states will display their creations at the fifth annual festival. Scheduled for Sept. 28-29 in downtown Decatur, the festival will feature sculptors, painters, photographers, jewelers, wood carvers, fiber artists, ceramicists and more.
Local artists selected are Brian Corry, Johanna Littleton, Leigh Ann Hurst, Deann Meely, Martha Marks, Richard Grugel, Rickie Higgins and Shawn Haynes, all of Decatur, Cindy Miller of Athens, and Kristi Hyde, an Atlanta jewelry designer formerly of Decatur.
Other artists will represent Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida, Arkansas, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Louisiana and Michigan.
Along with the artists’ market, the festival will feature artist demonstrations, music, children’s activities and student art exhibits.
Named after the building material of many of the city’s old structures, River Clay will take place on the grounds of City Hall, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 28 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sept. 29. Weekend passes cost $5 for adults and are free for children 12 and younger accompanied by an adult. The festival will kick off with River Clay Rendezvous, an arts patron preview party Sept. 27, 5-9 p.m. Tickets cost $50.
For more information about the festival, visit riverclay.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.