Americana band Son Volt will bring a mix of roots, rock and country to Decatur’s Princess Theatre on April 24.
Fronted by founder Jay Farrar, the group released the latest album, “Union,” in March 2019. Described as a political album, the record addresses immigration, Occupy Wall Street and whistleblower Reality Winner.
“I was raised on folk music (in which) politics often is a common thread,” Farrar said. “The key to writing songs on topical issues that stand the test of time is to be a truthful observer.”
Tickets to the show, which will start at 7 p.m., will be available to the public beginning Friday at princesstheatre.org.
