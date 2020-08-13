Sitting in the Hollywood movie theater during the premiere of “Runnin’ From My Roots,” musician Jeff Hodge, for the first time in his life, watched the credits of a film.
“When you hear a song you wrote on the big screen and see your name in the credits, it just kind of hits you. It is pretty awesome,” the Decatur singer-songwriter said.
The Princess Theatre will bring the film to the downtown Decatur performing arts center on Friday for an evening of a movie and music. The event will feature a screening of “Runnin’ From My Roots,” starring Janelle Arthur, and a singer-songwriter session with the co-writers of the film’s title song — Hodge, Arthur and Stephen Paul.
“You might think of this as a special screening with the film’s star and musical cast on-hand to share their gifts with the audience,” said Melissa Ford Thornton, the Princess Theatre’s communication director.
The unlikely story of how the song not only became included in the movie, but used as the film’s title, began at a writing session in the spring of 2016 — six months before the writers learned of the movie.
During the session, Arthur pitched the song title “Runnin’ From My Roots” to Hodge and Paul. Over two sessions, which spanned several months, the trio wrote the song.
“Janelle had the idea of this song about young folks, who leave home and travel to Nashville or whatever big city, looking for success. A lot of times they end up sowing their wild oat and running from the roots of how they were raised,” Hodge said.
Six months after finishing the song, Arthur, a top five finisher on season 12 of “American Idol,” landed the lead role in a move named, at that time, “Take 2 for Faith.” The movie focused on a young country star who moves back home after running into trouble in Nashville.
“Janelle read the script, texted me and said the movie was just like the song we wrote. Both had this kind of prodigal son feel to it,” Hodge said, referring to the biblical story of a son, who leaves home, spends his fortune and returns penniless. "It all kind of happened backward because we wrote the song knowing nothing about the movie."
After hearing a recording of “Runnin’ from My Roots,” the producers of the film changed the name of the movie and made the song the production’s title track. Arthur, Hodge and Paul attended the premiere of “Runnin’ from My Roots” in Hollywood in the fall of 2018.
“It was amazing. Stephen and his family were sitting in front of me at the movie and when Janelle started singing our song, he turned around and said, ‘Jeff, we have a song in a movie,’” Hodge said. “I told my wife, 'If nothing good ever happens again in my music career, this was pretty cool.'”
The movie and music event at the Princess will begin at 7 p.m.
During the musical portion, which will follow the movie, expect to hear original tunes penned by Arthur, Paul and Hodge.
“It will be really cool having Janelle there,” Hodge said. “First, folks will get to watch the movie and see her playing Faith. They will see not only what a great actress she is, but, also, what a tremendous singer-songwriter she is as well.”
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Due to coronavirus safety precautions, the theater’s seating is limited. Guests are asked to wear masks until they get to their seats. For tickets, visit princesstheatre.org.
One-on-One with Jeff Hodge
When did you start performing? I played guitar in college in a contemporary Christian band with a buddy of mine. Then I got married and had kids, so I had other priorities. When my boys graduated, I found myself in the situation of what am I going to do now. I started to play a little more and got back into songwriting, like I did in college.
How did you establish yourself as an artist? I reached out to songwriters Jim Parker in Huntsville and Mark Narmore in Muscle Shoals and joined the National Songwriters Association International in Nashville. As a member, I could have songs evaluated and mentoring sessions. My first seminar was the same week as the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. There were about 200 to 300 people at the seminar. We could all enter a song and they picked the top 24, which were played the final day. Everybody voted to determine the top 12. Mine was in the top 12 and I got to play it at the festival.
What has it been like performing during the coronavirus? It’s a little strange. When you’re playing, for me, I take cues from the crowd of what kind of music they want to hear. Every crowd is different. Some might want to hear more country or Americana or classic rock. When they’re wearing a mask, you can’t tell if they’re smiling or not. It’s crazy times.
How did you and Janelle start working together? Janelle has a lot of family in Decatur. I met her through her cousin, Brooke Barran, who lives in Decatur. One of the best pieces of advice that I received was that you always want to write up and write with people better than you, that way you will learn to write better songs. That’s what I’ve been trying to do.
You released an EP in 2018 and singles in 2019 and 2020. How do you decide what songs to release? You want it to be a well-written song. You want it to speak to people and touch some emotion, whether it be happy, sad or encouraging. It is also important, for me, for the song to be something that represents who I am. With my first EP I was more focused on getting some really cool songs that fit my style and vocal abilities. Since then, I learned that I really need to focus more on who I am as a person and what I represent. Anything I release now needs to be who Jeff Hodge is. That’s more important to me than just putting out good songs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.