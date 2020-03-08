Seventy years ago, while watching Saturday morning matinees of Westerns, 5-year-old Tom King discovered his love for the cowboy lifestyle.
“At the movies, I met Roy (Rogers), Gene (Autry), Tex (Ritter) and Lash (Larue). I decided then that my dream was to become a rancher and farmer,” King, of Decatur, said.
When allergies prevented him from fulfilling his dream, King settled for his second choice — a radio announcer — and, ultimately, married his two loves. For the past two decades, King, using poems, stories and songs, carried on a centuries-old tradition of cowboy poetry.
“Cowboy poets are the guys who have picked up on the tone and the spirit of the early cowboy poets on the trails. Cowboy poetry has got to be either very, very funny or very, very sad. If it don’t make you laugh or cry, then you ain’t got nothing,” King said.
On Saturday, “A Night with the Cowboys: Poetry, Songwriting and Storytelling” at the Princess Theatre will feature King, along with Terry Slaten, Eddy Leverett and Woody Woodruff. Tickets to the 7 p.m. show cost $11-14.
The show will culminate a western week at the Princess, which will feature screenings of western and western-themed movies. The lineup includes “True Grit” with John Wayne on Monday, “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” on Wednesday, “Urban Cowboy” on Friday” and “Rango” on Saturday. All of the movies will be at 2 and 7 p.m., except for “Rango,” which will start at 11 a.m. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for children and seniors.
To preview “A Night with the Cowboys,” King discussed the history of cowboy poetry, his introduction to the art and the part-time performers accompanying him.
“We have a radio announcer, minister, veterinarian and former high school shop teacher. You know you will have a great time with that lineup,” King said.
When did you start writing poems and songs? I’ve been writing songs since before I could read. I had a hard time learning to read, but what kept me going is I had all these songs and poems in my head and I needed to get them written down. I was the last one in my first-grade class to learn the alphabet. I was determined I was going to learn to write so I could put my stuff down. Hank Williams was who got me started wanting to write. I was about 5 when I heard “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.” It was in 1949. I thought, I’m going to learn to write like he writes.
When did the tradition of cowboy poetry start? On those long cattle drives from Texas to Montana. The reason they went all the way up to Montana is because the cold winters and lots of rain made the grass grow so sweet. After the cattle drive, the cattle were skinny, so they would fatten them back up on the sweetgrass before putting them on a train. Well, all day long, the cowboys are driving cattle. They had nothing to do but tell stories. They started writing limericks and poems.
Who got you interested in cowboy poetry? The guy that inspired me to focus more on cowboy poetry was Phil Thomas, who wrote “Colorado Kool-Aid.” What he always said was, “You make them cry as bad as you can and make them laugh as hard as they can. That's what you got to shoot for.”
When did you start performing? I started in coffee shops. I would just go and pick and sing. In the last seven years, my wife and I have been going out west to cowboy poetry gatherings in Montana and Calgary. That’s where I really got an appreciation for the art of cowboy poetry.
What should people expect at Saturday’s event? I’ll come out first and bring on Woody, who is a great poet. He’ll bring out Eddy, who blows the harmonica, and Terry, who writes, sings and plays instruments. We’ll each have about 15 minutes and then we’ll come together around our campfire during the second hour.
Get a sneak peek of King’s performance at the Decatur Public Library on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. During the free Cowboy Poetry Night event, King will recite poems and talk about the history of the art form.
