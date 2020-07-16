Fifteen years ago, dreams of a center that would promote the arts and attract college students to downtown Decatur became the talk of community and educational leaders. Those dreams gave birth to the opening of the Alabama Center for the Arts, a partnership between Calhoun Community College and Athens State University, in 2012.
Now, the center is marking a milestone.
For the first time, the Alabama Center for the Arts is hosting a solo exhibit featuring works by a former student.
“It’s an honor to show at the Alabama Center for the Arts. I have such love for Calhoun and Athens State," said artist Brooke P. Alexander. "It means a lot that they would welcome me back to have a solo show. The Alabama Center for the Arts is a building I spent a lot of time in and have fond memories of."
“Passages: 2015-2020” showcases paintings by Alexander, an Athens native and product of Decatur’s emerging arts scene, who attended classes at the Alabama Center for the Arts from 2012 to 2015.
For leaders of the art center, Alexander represents the reason behind the founding of the art space on Decatur’s Second Avenue.
“This is a true success story for the Alabama Center for the Arts because Brooke has successfully navigated and completed the path we hope all students can travel at the ACA, by beginning college at Calhoun Community College and then finishing with a bachelor’s degree from Athens State,” said Jennifer Bunnell, chief operating officer of the arts center.
“Passages” focuses on Alexander’s artistic journey from 2015 as a graduate student at the University of Mississippi to 2020 as a professional artist and art professor.
“I wanted to show the progression of my journey. When I graduated, I was really obsessed with the figure. I’m still obsessed with the figure but know the figure means more to me than just the human body. It’s more of the human presence I’m obsessed with now. That extends to the environment within a human space,” the self-described realist artist said.
The works, which range in size from 8-by-10 inches to 72-by-84 inches, show Alexander’s experimentation with subject, perspective and style, from abstract charcoal drawings to realistic oil paintings.
“A lot of the work is quite different from each other in the show. There is some really large-scale work, some small pieces and some black-and-white pieces. I wanted to give students at the school a taste of how a body of work can change through a couple of years,” Alexander said.
One of Alexander’s most recent works on display, “I Wandered Lonely,” features a yellow raincoat against a darker yellow background.
“I think my definitions as an artist have broadened and deepened than what they were at Athens State. That’s a very figurative painting for me. Even though there isn’t a person in it, of course we connect it with people because it is an item of clothing,” said Alexander, who attended Calhoun for two years and finished at Athens State.
The exhibit also includes four self-portraits, two charcoal and gesso works from 2016 and two oil paintings from 2019.
“Brian Rego is a painter I have worked with that really inspires me. His advice to students is to paint your life. Sometimes I feel like that’s what I’m doing, although it’s definitely influenced by the literature I’m reading at the time. I think, ultimately, whatever I might be going through is reflected in my paintings in some way,” Alexander said.
Along with creating art professionally, Alexander works as a visiting art professor at the University of Mississippi.
“There was a moment in the middle of undergrad where I was trying to decide what I was going to do with my life. As well as being an artist, I wanted to be like those people who had given me such wonderful instruction and inspiration. I had such fabulous teachers throughout my college career. I’m grateful to them,” Alexander said.
For Alexander, becoming a professional artist represents the fulfillment of a lifelong passion.
“There was a time I could remember when I couldn’t read, but there really is no memory of when I wasn’t drawing. As far back as my memory goes, I’ve always drawn,” Alexander said. “I know some people say you shouldn’t do the thing that you love the most as your job because you’ll get tired of it, but I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”
Alexander’s work previously appeared at the Alabama Center for the Arts’ Faculty and Alumni shows and the Athens State senior exhibit. She also won the 2015 Carnegie Visual Arts Center’s annual Embracing Art exhibit, which features work by professional and amateur artists.
While at the Alabama Center for the Arts, visit the walking gallery where the Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama currently hangs. The show features art by students with visual impairments.
Both exhibits will remain on display through Aug. 26. The Alabama Center for the Arts is open Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon.
One-on-One with Brooke P. Alexander
Why did you pursue painting rather than other art forms? Honestly, I’m not really good at three dimensional. I love working with clay, but my mind doesn’t work three-dimensionally. The illusion of three-dimensional space is much easier to me and makes more sense to my brain. The physicality of being able to trick a person into thinking that there is space there when there isn’t has always appealed to me more than actually creating in the three-dimension.
You minored in English. How does literature impact your creations? My mind often lives somewhere between the words and paint. The structure of William Faulkner’s novels inspired placement, juxtaposition and perspective in “Discerned Obliquities. Poets such as Emily Dickinson, whose words are used as a title for “I died for Beauty,” help me understand how to elevate the mundane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.