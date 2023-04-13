As a young boy, Javier González watched and acted in plays at the Princess Theatre.
That was his first introduction into immersive storytelling.
“At the time, that was the closest thing I had to film. That is the reason I wanted to screen ‘Duality’ at the Princess Theater, to continue the artistic output this place can give to people,” González said.
On Saturday, the 24-year-old González, along with his writing and directing partner Ferrer-Bermúdez, will screen “Duality” at the historic theater in downtown Decatur. The 20-minute short film will begin at 5 p.m. Admission is free.
The film, which premiered in September 2022 in Atlanta, where the duo lives, follows a young man who discovers that his father was trading illegal weapons to raise money for his son’s life-threatening condition.
“The film was inspired from the bond that I have with my father,” González said. “It stemmed from the fear (of) losing someone close to you and adding a dangerous situation around that.”
González and Ferrer-Bermúdez filmed “Duality” over five days in Atlanta. The production’s budget was $74,000.
This marks the latest cinematic creation for González, a graduate of Decatur High, and Ferrer-Bermúdez, who met while attendings Full Sail University in Orlando.
“We realized we had the same visual style for our projects, so we decided to write and direct together. Over time, I noticed the belief he had in me as a filmmaker was true and that’s what made our collaboration and brotherhood strong,” González said.
After film school, the duo decided to move to Atlanta and formed the production company Oneirsis. For more on Oneirsis, visit oneirsis.com.
One-on-One with Javier González
What is your first memory of wanting to create films? I always watched films during my youth, which inspired me to make stop motion shorts with action figures, but it was in high school when I saw the movie “Interstellar” that made me commit to create my first short, which was a music video. After that, I knew directing films is what I needed to do.
Did anyone in Decatur impact your journey into the entertainment industry? Most of my inspiration came from my family, but after making my first music video, I had great support from Mr. Daivon Fouché and Mr. Brad Boy, excellent teachers at Decatur High School.
Where did the name Oneirsis come from? The name Oneirsis derived from the word “oneirology,” which is the study of dreams. We decided to connect the beginning, “oneir,” with the suffix “sis,” which means the process of, so together it would be the process of dreams. We were also inspired by the Greek dream god Oneiros.
What is next for Oneirsis? We recently finished a new script and we are now in the process of looking for investors for our next project.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.