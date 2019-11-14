Imagine a William Shakespeare comedy set on a bright, colorful playground, with music inspired by “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” and characters portrayed as puppets.
The Athenian Players of Athens State University will unveil that creation tonight when “A Comedy of Errors” opens at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur. Other performances will take place Friday, Saturday and Nov. 21-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.
“We are using the original first folio script from 1623 — pure Shakespeare, not an interpretation or an edited version. We are just presenting it as a team of players coming together to entertain an audience with wonderful writing, bright colors, fun music and exciting physical action. What we are doing is acting. It is playing. It’s not rocket science or brain surgery. We are playing,” said director Hugh Long.
Penned by the bard of Avon 400 years ago, “A Comedy of Errors” follows a master and servant in search of their long-lost brothers. Hilarity ensues as the two sets of identical twins end up in the same place on the same day.
For many of the show’s production team, “A Comedy of Errors,” one of Shakespeare’s shortest and most satirical comedies, represented their introduction to the playwright.
“I was 12 and my mother, who was very conscious of wanting her children to have cultural experiences, took me to ‘A Comedy of Errors.’ This was my first Shakespeare experience and it introduced me to an absolute love of his language and set me on the path I’m on today,” said Kimberly Jack, costume designer.
Mark Pettey, who created the music for The Athenian Players production, became aware of Shakespeare at the age of 10.
“My mom and dad bought me the complete works of Shakespeare for Christmas. I still have the book. It’s in horrible shape and the paper is like onion skin,” Pettey said. “I fell in love with his writing. I found the timbre and feel to be very musical.”
As for Long, the life-long lover of Shakespeare and Jim Henson first saw the comedy performed as a high school student.
“It was presented in a really fun, bright and playful way, and puppets were used to create the twist of the two sets of identical twins. That was where a lot of my inspiration came from,” Long said. “I always decided if I did this show, I wanted to use puppets in some way. I grew up watching ‘The Muppets’ and ‘Sesame Street,’ so marrying Jim Henson and Shakespeare is like a dream.”
Long pitched the idea of using Muppet-style characters to Jax Vadney, a trained puppeteer and the set and lighting designer for The Athenian Players.
“To me, there was no way to meld a true Elizabethan set and ‘The Muppets.’ I thought about how the characters, really, are playing a game. So, what about a Shakespearean playground with foam swords and pool noodles and bright, primary colors,” Vadney said. “I think it may confuse the audience at first, but it is also a way of making Shakespeare more accessible. It is a way of inviting the audience to play.”
To create the costumes, which harken back to 1970s experimental theater, Jack pulled from the colors and shapes featured in the set.
“Everybody starts in black and then it’s like the crayons in a Crayola box explode. When the actors put on their colorful pieces, they join in the fun of the game. This is wonderfully unexpected for Shakespeare,” Jack said.
For music, Long turned to Pettey, a Decatur musician and composer, to create pieces with irreverent character.
“I always love the first meeting with Hugh because I never know what he is going to ask,” Pettey said. “For this production, the two musical inspirations that jumped to my mind were ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ and Mark Mothersbaugh, who founded Devo and created music for ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’ and ‘Rugrats.’ I employed a lot of instrumentation that you would hear on those shows.”
The irreverent music, playful costumes and colorful sets help bring to life Shakespeare’s comedic world full of misadventures and mistaken identities. Leading the cast are Isaiah Wojciechowski as Antipholus of Ephesus and Antipholus of Syracuse and Vicki Montgomery as Dromio of Ephesus and Dromio of Syracuse.
“Isaiah and Vicki are stretching themselves as actors because they are playing two separate people. The twins are not the same person. They had to learn how to differentiate these two people,” Long said.
Wojciechowski and Montgomery will share the stage with Dennis Marshall, Rick Martin, Jilya Gossett, Chelsey George, Trent Thompson, Laura Poe, Lesley O’Donnell, John Powers, Edwin Ariagga, Taylor McPeters and Chris Clark.
Tickets to the performance cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.
