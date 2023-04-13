A year after returning from serving in the Vietnam War, six 20-something military veterans bonded over music.
“We were all in bands in junior high and high school, but we were in different bands. After we came back from the military, everybody got a job. I worked in a bank. We worked for a year before deciding to give music one last shot,” said Doug Gray, who served in Vietnam in the U.S. Army in 1968-69.
That “one last shot” ended up being The Marshall Tucker Band — one of the bands on the forefront of the Southern rock movement along with the Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Now, more than 50 years later, The Marshall Tucker Band continues to perform. On Saturday, the band will take the stage at Fredricks Outdoors in Priceville. The concert, which will feature special guest Shane Profitt, will begin at 6 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Admission is $20 or free for individuals wearing Fredricks Outdoors shirts.
“It seems like only yesterday we started,” Gray said. “It’s been a wild ride. One minute we were playing with Alabama. The next we were playing with Carlos Santana. We have played in front of 150,000 people and went in a helicopter with the Grateful Dead.”
The band, which blended blues, country, jazz and rock, is best known for the hits “Can’t You See,” “Heard it in a Love Song” and “Fire on the Mountain.”
Gray attributed the band’s success to the lyrics.
“There’s meaning to the lyrics of Marshall Tucker stuff. ‘There’s a special place in my heart that’s occupied by you. There ain’t no one on God’s earth gonna take your place.’ And ‘Can’t you see what that woman’s been doing to me.’ Those lyrics get to people,” Gray said.
Gray is the only original member in The Marshall Tucker Band still performing. Tommy Caldwell died in a car accident in 1980. Four years later, Caldwell’s brother, Toy Caldwell, George McCorkle and Paul Riddle retired. In 1996, Jerry Eubanks retired. Toy Caldwell and McCorkle are now deceased, but Riddle and Eubanks are still living.
“I’m lucky I’m still alive. I’m lucky my health is still good," the 74-year-old Gray said. "Of course, I could retire at 65 or 70. My daughters have said, ‘Dad, you don’t need the money. What is the deal? Why don’t you just stop and enjoy every minute you have left?’ I am enjoying it."
One-one-One with Doug Gray
Where did the name “Marshall Tucker” come from? We found a place to rehearse and found a key in the door that had the name “Marshall Tucker” on it. A promotion guy came to us and said they needed a name for us to put on the marquee. That’s the name we went with. It was actually the name of a blind piano tuner that had tuned a piano in the space.
After 50 years, what keeps you touring? I love what I do. If I can make the audience forget about paying a power bill or forget about the trouble they have at home for two hours, that means something. I think we’re the best therapists some of them have ever had. The minute we get off the bus, I get to shake hands with the security guys, the police, the fire and all the ex-military guys and girls. There is a bond that we have.
How has the Marshall Tucker Band remained popular after all this time? After one concert, I saw a 12-year-old girl standing in the autograph line. I asked her, “Who brought you here today because I know you didn’t drive.” She pointed to the bleachers and said, “That’s my grandpa over there sitting on the bleachers. He’s got a picture of you on his mantel at home and every holiday he shows me that picture.” Our music is being passed down through the generations.
