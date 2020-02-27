Lured by the promise of endless flapjacks and small-town socializing, thousands of north Alabamians will gather at Decatur Middle School for the Decatur Kiwanis Club’s 54th annual Pancake Day on Saturday.
For many, the annual eating extravaganza represents a day of food and fellowship.
Think of Pancake Day as a high school reunion, family dinner and town hall meeting all rolled into one. Expect to see childhood friends, local council members, pastors, post office workers, family doctors, teachers, coaches, Girl Scout leaders and, of course with this being an election year, a few politicians.
“Pancake Day is somewhat of an institution. I’m amazed by the number of people I talk to that say, ‘When I was little, my dad or granddad took me to Pancake Day.’ It’s kind of been, for some families, a tradition. It’s a way for us to help bring the community together,” said John Edington, chair of Pancake Day.
Armed with pallets of pancake mix, thousands of sausage patties and dozens of containers of syrup, the Decatur Kiwanis Club will serve up breakfast all day. Organizers expect to serve more than 6,000 people during the 10-hour pancake marathon.
“We will be serving well over 20,000 pancakes and many, many pounds of sausage,” Edington said. “There will be a lot of pancakes, a lot of fun and, hopefully, a lot of money raised for the youth programs in Morgan County.”
Since the event’s beginning in the 1960s, Pancake Day has generated more than $1.5 million and fed more than 250,000 people. Main beneficiaries of this year’s fundraiser are the Neighborhood Christian Center’s youth programs and The Circle Ranch, which provides housing for foster families in Morgan County. Remaining funds will go to scholarships for area high school seniors and other nonprofits that serve the youth.
Money raised from previous Pancake Days benefited The Boys Ranch, where The Circle Ranch now stands, Decatur City Schools Foundation, Hospice of the Valley, Delano Park All Access Playground, Cook Museum of Natural Science, Boys & Girls Clubs, the Decatur Youth Symphony and the Kiwanis Pavilion. Dedicated last Saturday, the pavilion at Point Mallard’s Spirit of America Field includes restrooms, and donations toward it commemorated the club’s 100th anniversary.
“With Pancake Day, it is really interesting to see the whole community get involved with the event. There are so many people committed to this event. Along with all the Kiwanians, there is a large group of people in the community that help make Pancake Day a success,” Edington said.
Pancakes will start coming off the griddles when the doors open at 6 a.m. and continue until the event closes at 4 p.m. Edington expects the largest crowd of the day between 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Tickets for the all-you-can-eat meal cost $5 in advance or $7 at the door. Carry-out orders are available also, but limited to one box per ticket. Purchase advance tickets from Kiwanis members; The Decatur Daily, 201 First Ave. S.E.; Alabama Credit Union, 2216 Sixth Ave. S.E.; and Patrick Johnson with State Farm Insurance, 1721 Somerville Road S.E.
For those who can’t wait until Saturday for pancakes, try these recipes at home from local cooks.
Banana Pancakes
1 ripe banana
1 large egg
½ teaspoon cinnamon, optional
1 tablespoon quick oats, optional
Place peeled banana in a medium bowl and mash well with a fork. Add egg, cinnamon and oats and mash it all together until well blended. Spray a skillet or griddle with cooking spray and heat to medium or medium high heat. Drop batter by large spoonfuls onto the skillet. Allow to cook until almost fully done before flipping. Serve warm topped with more bananas and syrup.
Huntsville cook and author Christy Jordan
Metty’s Pancakes
1½ cups flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 tablespoon sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1 egg
1¾ cups milk
2 tablespoons canola oil
Combine the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a 2-quart bowl and mix well. Beat the egg in a small bowl. Blend in the milk. Add to the dry ingredients and mix well. Add the canola oil and mix well. Pour ¼ cup of the batter at a time onto a hot, lightly greased griddle. Cook until brown on both sides, turning once. May add blueberries or sliced bananas to the top of the pancake before turning.
“Southern Scrumptious Entertains” by Decatur’s Betty Sims
Cornmeal Pancakes with Honey-Pecan Butter
Honey-Pecan Butter
½ cup butter, unsalted, warmed to room temperature
2 tablespoons honey
¼ teaspoon cinnamon, ground
⅓ cup toasted pecans, chopped
Salt, to taste
Using an electric mixer, beat butter, honey and cinnamon in small bowl until fluffy. Stir in pecans. Season with a touch of salt. Set aside
Cornmeal Pancakes
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
⅓ cup fine yellow cornmeal
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
2 large eggs
¾ cup fromage blanc
¾ cup whole milk
¼ cup vegetable oil
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Melted butter
Maple syrup
Combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in large bowl. Whisk eggs in a bowl. Whisk in fromage blanc, milk, oil and vanilla. Gradually add liquid mixture to dry ingredients, whisking until blended. Heat griddle or skillet over medium heat. Brush surface with melted butter. Pour batter by ⅓ cupfuls onto the skillet. Cook until brown, about 4 minutes. Turn pancakes over and cook until other side browns, about 2 minutes. Serve and top with butter and maple syrup.
“Tasia’s Table” by Tasia Malakasis, owner of Belle Chevre in Elkmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.