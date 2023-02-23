With a singing snowman, a talking moose and an ice princess, a community theater company will bring one of Disney’s most popular animated musicals to the Hartselle stage.
Using hand-crafted costumes, actor-operated puppets, a custom-made set and a 74-member cast, College Street Players will transform the auditorium of Hartselle High School into the magical land of Arendelle, home of Elsa, Anna, Sven and Olaf in “Frozen Jr.”
The shortened version of the Disney and Broadway musical “Frozen” will open tonight at 7 with additional performances on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors and free for ages 3 and younger.
The musical coincides with the 10th anniversary of the release of the movie.
“Many of the older kids in this production remember when ‘Frozen’ was first released,” said Dynette Weeks, who co-directs the musical with Marcia Sartin. “It holds a special place in their hearts as they remember dressing up as Anna and Elsa and singing along to ‘Let it Go.’”
Along with “Let it Go,” the musical features the songs “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” “Love is an Open Door,” “Reindeer are Better than People,” “In Summer” and, the cast favorites, “Hygge” and “Fixer Upper.”
“'Hygge' and 'Fixer Upper' are fun and upbeat. Everyone in the cast loves to sing along to these songs and learn the choreography even if they aren’t in the scene,” Weeks said.
Sartin’s favorite moment in the musical occurs during the Coronation Day scene, which includes the song “For the First Time in Forever.”
“This is the introduction to many of the principal characters in the show. This song really shows the contrast between the two sisters. You can see the bubbling, quirky personality of Anna come to life as well as the isolation and fear Elsa feels as she becomes queen,” Sartin said.
Leading the cast is Adeline Sartin as Anna, Elizabeth Weeks as Elsa, Connor Francis as Kristoff, Will Montgomery as Hans, Jackson Turner as Olaf, Elijah Sartin as Sven, Marian Norton as young Anna, Tinsley Wallace as young Elsa, Stella Sartin as middle Anna and Sarabeth Weeks as middle Elsa.
Creating the world of Arendelle rested with Sartin, who designed all of the set pieces.
“With the help of a hardworking team, Marcia’s vision was made a reality," Weeks said. "One of the more complex set pieces includes Elsa’s ice palace. The audience is going to be amazed at the detail and beauty of this set piece."
To costume the 74-member cast, Sartin and Weeks turned to Lauren Norton. The art teacher at West Morgan Elementary School designed and made more than 100 costumes for the production.
“Her creativity is unmatched. Her costumes have helped bring these characters and scenes to life,” Weeks said.
College Street Players also rented the costumes of Olaf the snowman and Sven the moose handmade by the late Paulette Morgan and her son Michael Morgan from Decatur’s Dream Weavers community theater company, which staged the production in 2019.
Tickets to "Frozen Jr." will be available at the door and online at collegestreetplayers.org.
“'Frozen Jr.' is touching as well as entertaining and sure to be a crowd pleaser," Weeks said. "All 74 cast members have put a lot of work into this show and it’s going to show on stage. These kids are owning their parts and making these characters come to life. No one will leave disappointed."
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.