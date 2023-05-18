After starring in lead roles in Calhoun Community College’s “Rent,” “Cabaret,” “Peter and the Starcatcher” and “Something Rotten,” Caleb Baldwin traded center stage for the director’s chair.
Baldwin, who graduated from Calhoun in December, will serve as director in the school’s production of “Seussical,” which opens today at 7 p.m. at the Alabama Center for the Arts on Second Avenue in downtown Decatur. Additional performances will take place Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
“It’s been different and a little difficult watching my friends having so much fun being in the show, singing and dancing because I want to be on stage, too,” Baldwin said. “But, I am more excited about seeing this vision of mine come to life. I can’t wait for people to see all the hard work the cast has put into the show.”
This marks Calhoun’s first student-led and faculty-mentored production. The idea for the show came on the heels of a directing class Baldwin took with theater instructor Lauren Cantrell.
“Last year, Caleb expressed an interest in directing a show. At the community college, we are small enough that we are able to meet the students where they are and give them unique opportunities,” said Cantrell, who will play the role of a monkey in “Seussical.”
Everything from the selection of the show to the staging, costumes, sets and choreography rested with Baldwin and his crew.
After initially wanting to stage “Godspell,” Baldwin decided on “Seussical” after seeing a production of the musical in Texas.
“Typically, when people think of ‘Seussical,’ they think of animal suits. The production in Texas had a completely different take on it. Seeing it in a different perspective intrigued me,” Baldwin said. “I started listening to the music and talking about it to my friends. They probably wanted me to shut up because I talked about it so much. I just got really inspired.”
Based off the works of Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, the musical brings to life the author’s magical lands and kooky characters. Expect to meet The Cat in the Hat, JoJo, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird, Sour Kangaroo, Yertle the Turtle, Thing 1 and Thing 2, and the Grinch, and be transported into the Jungle of Nool and Circus McGurkus.
The songs span from the swing-style “Green Eggs and Ham” to the lullaby “Solla Sollew” to the rhythm and blues “Biggest Blame Fool” to the Latin-style “Amazing Mayzie.”
Rather than creating the typical Dr. Seuss world, Baldwin opted to set “Seussical” in a city street atmosphere with a jungle gym as the centerpiece.
“It is a ‘Sesame Street’ style of Dr. Seuss,” Baldwin said. “From the beginning I knew I wanted to feature something on the playground. My original thought was a merry-go-round, but then I realized that might be dangerous with everyone dancing on it. Then I immediately thought of a jungle gym. People will be climbing on it and under it.”
For Baldwin, the biggest challenge in his debut directing role came from the lack of a budget.
“We had no budget. Zero. Figuring out how to make this story come to life with no budget was a challenge,” Baldwin said. “Everything came from used pieces, from borrowing from Dream Weavers and Bank Street Players and from Facebook Marketplace, which is where we found the jungle gym.”
Leading the “Seussical” cast are Mannie Galen as the Cat in the Hat, Ashleigh Vickery as Gertrude McFuzz, Carolina Riddle as Mayzie La Bird and Bennet Perez as Horton the Elephant.
Cantrell knows firsthand the type of impact this directing experience will have on Baldwin.
“When I was in undergrad at Birmingham-Southern, I took a directing class and realized I enjoyed it. The next year, my professor gave me the opportunity to direct a show. That was important because I could figure out how to take risks and what worked and didn’t work in a safe place,” Cantrell said.
Baldwin, who graduated from Lawrence County High before attending Calhoun, already has reached out to community theater groups about directing opportunities.
“This has really lit a fire in me,” Baldwin said.
Tickets to the show cost $15 and are available by visiting the Alabama Center for the Arts Facebook page. Proceeds from the show will go toward Calhoun students participating in the International Collegiate Theatre Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland, in August.
