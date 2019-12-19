For the first time since the Alabama Center for the Arts opened three years ago, the center’s studio theater hosted a production staged by an outside troupe when Birmingham’s Red Mountain Theatre Company brought “Holiday Memories” to the downtown Decatur space last weekend.
Philip Mann, the ACA’s executive director of external affairs, described the three-show run, open to the center’s students, faculty and supporters, as a test.
“I would give ourselves a B. Until you get people in here using the space, site unseen, it’s difficult to identify what needs to be done. Now we have an idea,” Mann said. “It’s important to me that we make the most of the investment that was made into this space.”
Phase 2 of the Alabama Center for the Arts, which includes the studio theater, a recital hall, recording studio and classrooms, opened in August 2016 and cost $13.5 million.
“Obviously the first priority is education,” Mann said. “But we need to identify other ways we can use the facility.”
That includes bringing in theater companies outside of Calhoun Community College and Athens State to stage productions at the center.
For the first test run, Mann turned to Red Mountain, a theater company he worked with early in his career.
Under the direction of Henry Scott, the company staged “Holiday Memories” written by Truman Capote, a 2019 inductee of the Alabama Arts Hall of Fame, which is housed at the Alabama Center for the Arts.
“This is a continuation of the Alabama Arts Hall of Fame. We want to find ways for the Hall of Fame to have a year-round impact,” Mann said.
About 150 people attended the three free shows, which could seat 100 at each production. For many of the audience members, “Holiday Memories” represented their first experience in the theater.
“That was the first time 75-80% of them had ever set foot in that theater. That is the kind of thing we need to work toward, bringing more people into the theater,” Mann said.
Red Mountain Theatre Company’s professional cast featured Mann’s mother Suzanne Mann as Capote’s cousin Sook Falk, Kyle Holman as Capote, Bryant Whitney as young Capote and actors Jessica Clark and Nick Crawford.
“It was great because we were able to get students to work with professionals. That’s really sort of the mission of what we are trying to do here, give our students job experience,” Mann said.
For the future, Mann envisions bringing in more outside theater production and creating a season of performances.
