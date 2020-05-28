Despite lingering concerns over the coronavirus, area summer camps, a rite of passage for many children, will offer adventures in science, theater, math, dance, nature and more — with various modifications.
To adhere to the state’s safety guidelines, camps will take on new forms this year. There will be campers wearing face masks, smaller camp sizes and children participating via Zoom.
With face-to-face instruction at schools suspended since mid-March, the camps, whether held virtually or in-person, will offer a needed social and educational interaction.
“Camps are crucial,” said Kimberly Bell, director of Athens State’s Center for Lifelong Learning, which will hold virtual camps. “These camps, while they’re not necessarily what you would classify as e-learning with assignments, will give the students live instruction. They’ll have that social, age-appropriate interaction they need.”
While the pandemic caused some camps, such as the long-running Pine Ridge Day Camp in Somerville, to close this summer, a variety of entertaining and educational options still exist. Students can learn hip-hop routines, create video games, explore the botanical garden, draw comics, design escape rooms and learn survivor skills.
Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts
Exploring the world of theater, participants will write a story, create and design costumes and sets and stage a production during the Princess Theatre’s summer camps.
To know: Participants must bring their own lunch and snack. As precautions, the theater installed free standing hand sanitizer stations and hands-free flushing toilets. For more information and to register for camp, visit princesstheatre.org.
Teen Theatre Camp
Monday-June 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ages: Grades 6-12
Designed for students new to theater and individuals experienced with the stage, the camp will assist participants as they create, rehearse, produce and perform an original short production.
Cost: $105.
Kids Theatre Camp
June 15-19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ages: Grades 1-5
Participants will create and stage a play or musical based on a fairy tale, folk tale or children’s book.
Cost: $165.
Athens State’s Center for Lifelong Learning
With concerns over the coronavirus growing, the Center for Lifelong Learning opted to transition summer camps from in-person to Zoom.
“What we didn’t want to do was discontinue the offerings of these summer camps. We wanted kids to still have the opportunity to have some form of camp,” Bell said. “It took some work and creativity to figure out how our campers would be able to walk away with that interactive feeling that they’ve actually been to a camp and accomplished something.”
To register, visit Athens.augusoft.net.
Camps include:
Hands Up American Sign Language: Monday-June 4, 9-10 a.m. For ages 8-12. Cost is $49.
Teen Yoga: Monday-June 4, 15-18, July 6-9, 20-23, 27-30, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For ages 10-16. Cost is $19.
Yoga for Kids: June 8-11, 22-25, July 13-16, 27-30, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. For ages 5-9. Cost is $19.
Words Alive! Adventures in writing and illustrating short stories: June 8-11, 10-11 a.m. For ages 9 and older. Cost is $39
Photography for Kids: June 15-18, 10-11 a.m. For ages 11-14. Cost is $39.
Hip-Hop Dance: June 15-18, 2-3 p.m. For ages 8 and older. Cost is $49.
Game Coding-Learn to write a program for and develop a game: June 22-25, 10-11 a.m. For ages 9-14. Cost is $49.
CSI for Kids-Learn about investigative techniques used in forensic science: July 20-23, 10-11 a.m. For ages 9 and older. Cost is $49.
Jazz Fusion Dance: July 20-23, 1-2 p.m. For ages 9 and older. Cost is $49.
3-Dimensional Creations-Spatial Art: July 27-30, 10-11 a.m. For ages 8-12. Cost is $49.
Huntsville Botanical Gardens
The Huntsville Botanical Gardens will offer children outdoor adventures focused on nature this summer. For safety, children must bring a face mask, personal hand sanitizer, spray sunscreen, bug spray, disposable water bottles, a morning snack and lunch. While most of the camp sessions will take place outside, when moving through buildings and gathered in the pavilion, campers will need to wear a face mask.
Wonders of the Garden: Monday-June 5, July 27-31, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For kindergarten to sixth grade. Cost is $60 per day or $300 per week.
Junior Master Gardener: June 8-12, July 13-17, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For kindergarten to sixth grade. Cost is $310.
Literature in the Garden: June 15-19 or July 6-10, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For children entering kindergarten. Cost is $310.
Wildlife Gardening: June 15-19, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For first and second grade. Cost is $310.
Exploring Ecosystems: June 15-19 or July 20-24, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For third and fourth grade. Cost is $310.
Magic Tree House: June 22-26, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For kindergarten and first grade. Cost is $310.
Unbe-leaf-able Trees: June 22-26, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For second to fourth grade. Cost is $310.
Nature: Inside and Out: July 6-10, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For first to third grade. Cost is $310.
Plants, Plants, Plants!: July 6-10, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For fourth to sixth grade. Cost is $310.
Senses in Nature: July 20-24, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For kindergarten to second grade. Cost is $310.
Art in Nature: July 20-24, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For fifth and sixth grade. Cost is $310.
Huntsville STEAM Works
From “Harry Potter” to Dungeons and Dragons to escape rooms, Huntsville STEAM Works at Lowe Mill offers a variety of topics to explore. In order to reach more children, all camps will be offered virtually and in-person. Camps cost $200. Hsvsteamworks.org.
Hogwarts: Wizards and Wonders: Monday-June 5, 9 a.m.-noon. For kindergarten to second grade.
Dungeons & Dragons: Learn the ins and outs of the role-playing game. Monday-June 5, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.; June 8-12, 9 a.m.-noon. For ages 11 and older.
Medieval Ballistics Camp: Learn about ballistics, knights, castles, mythology and more. Monday-June 5, 1-4 p.m. For third to fifth grade.
Escape Room Madness: Design an escape room using mathematical puzzles, riddles and props. June 8-12, 1-4 p.m. For sixth grade and up.
Survivor!: Learn survivor skills, such as how to cook without electricity. June 15-19, 1-4 p.m. For sixth to eighth grade.
Minecraft Space Theme Park: Build an amusement park based on the solar system. June 29-July 3, 9 a.m.-noon. For sixth grade and up.
Pokémon Economics: Using the online Pokémon card game, learn about economic concepts, including supply and demand, opportunity costs and market equilibrium. July 13-17, 9 a.m.-noon. For sixth to eighth grade.
Metropolis Camp: Learn about urban planning and using recycled objects to design and build a city. July 20-24, 9 a.m.-noon. For third to fifth grade.
Calhoun Community College Sports Camps
Youth Golf: Participants will learn the fundamentals of golf. Wednesday-June 5, 9 a.m.-noon. Ages 4-12 at the Strike Zone in Point Mallard. Cost is $80.
Softball Prospect: June 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Calhoun’s softball field. For girls in grades 9-12. Cost is $75.
Youth Softball: June 11, 9 a.m.-noon at Calhoun’s softball field. For girls in grades 5-8.
Baseball uncommitted showcase: July 14 at Calhoun’s baseball field. For boys in grades 9-12. Cost is $75.
Baseball hitting, pitching and catching: July 21, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Calhoun’s baseball field. For boys, ages 9-14. Cost is $80.
For more information or to register, go online to calhoun.edu/events/categories/summer-camps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.