Enter a sweet sugar-coated world, complete with golden tickets, chocolate waterfalls, everlasting gobstoppers, geese that lay golden eggs and Oompa Loompas when the curtain rises on Leon Sheffield Magnet School’s production of “Willy Wonka Jr.”
More than 180 third to fifth graders will take the stage of the Princess Theatre this weekend in the musical based on Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory,” which will transport audiences into a land of tasty treats and candy-making creations.
“We wanted to find something fun and quirky because our kids are fun and quirky. ‘Willy Wonka’ definitely fit what we were looking for. It also has a lot of lead roles. We have a very talented group of kids this year and it gives them an opportunity to shine,” said director Macy Ladner.
The musical, which draws inspiration from the 1971 movie “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory” starring Gene Wilder and the 2005 movie “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory” starring Johnny Depp, tells the story of a candy maker who creates a contest to find a child to take over his business.
Fifth grader Rowe Britt, 11, portrays the role of candy maker Willy Wonka.
“Willy Wonka is weird and funny and quirky. I’m not really like that. I just have to tap into my own Willy Wonka when I’m playing him,” Britt said.
One of Britt’s favorite scenes involves the pink candy boat — yes, the school actually created the front of a pink candy boat.
“I like that scene because it’s basically like no one knows what is happening, but I don’t really care. It is the one scene where I turn a little evil,” Britt said.
Britt shares top billing in the show with 11-year-old Belle Smith, who portrays the likeable Charlie Bucket — one of the children competing for the chocolate factory along with the greedy Augustus Gloop, spoiled Veruca Salt, bratty Violet Beauregarde and TV-obsessed Mike Teavee.
“At first I wanted to play Veruca or Violet, but when Ms. Ladner announced the show last year, she said Charlie could be a girl. I watched the movie over the summer and really liked Charlie. I started practicing Charlie’s lines,” Smith said. “When I found out I got Charlie, I cried. I didn’t think I would get that part. I thought I would be an Oompa Loompa.”
The casting of Smith as Charlie also surprised Ladner.
“There are kids in leads this year that I would have never thought would be. That just shows you what theater can do. Last year, Belle was super shy and now she is in a main role. Theater helps with their confidence and ability to speak in front of their peers. I am super proud of them,” Ladner said.
For 10-year-old Lily McMasters, who plays Violet Beauregard, the production represents her second time acting in “Willy Wonka Jr.” In 2018, McMasters played an Oompa Loompa in Dream Weavers’ production of the musical.
“Violet is very wonky and tries to be the first and best at everything. When I think of Violet, I think brat,” McMasters said. “She is a very fun character to play.”
During the show, expect to hear songs featured in the movie versions, including “I Want it Now.”
“My favorite song in the show is my song, ‘I Want it Now,’” said 11-year-old Karstyn Riggins, who plays the spoiled Veruca. “It is a lot of fun. At the end of the song I get to do a really cool thing and jump off something that makes it look like I’m falling down.”
Other songs are “The Candy Man,” “Cheer Up Charlie,” “Pure Imagination,” “Golden Age of Chocolate,” “I Eat More,” “Think Positive,” “Burping Song,” “There’s No Knowing” and “Oompa Loompa.”
Shows will take place Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets, download the app S2 Pass.
