With the magic of theater, audiences will follow Alice down a rabbit hole and into a world of magic and wonder filled with talking caterpillars, cats and playing cards.
Written by Lewis Carroll, the classic “Alice in Wonderland” will come to life through Leon Sheffield Magnet School's cast of young actors. Under the direction of teacher Jameel Lewis, performances of the hour-long musical will take place Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Princess Theatre.
“Think about the cartoon movie. Pretty much all that magic is in the script. Alice has got to fall down the rabbit hole, she’s got to become a giant and she’s got to shrink to 3 inches tall. It’s been a challenge, but a good challenge,” Lewis said.
The technical challenges the show presented, along with the musical's ensemble feel, attracted Lewis to the junior version of “Alice in Wonderland.”
“One of the things I like most about this version is it promotes the whole ensemble. There’s not just one Alice, there are three. We have small Alice, tall Alice and Alice. I like to call them Alice, Talice and Smalice. Even the Cheshire Cat is played by three people. There is not one person that is the star. The star is shared,” Lewis said.
The musical, which features third, fourth, and fifth graders, has become a tradition for many Decatur families.
“I wanted to be part of this because my whole family has been part of it. I wanted to carry on the family tradition. It has been really fun,” said Max McCormick, who plays Tweedle Dum.
Like McCormick, Avery Jane Bailey as the White Rabbit and Paxton Jones as the March Hare are following in their siblings’ footsteps.
“My oldest sister and brother were part of the shows here. I saw them do it and thought it was really cool. I couldn’t wait until it was my turn. I’m so excited it finally is and I really like this show,” Jones said.
Although a junior version, which condenses the show to an hour, the musical features all of the eccentric characters and curious experiences central to “Alice in Wonderland." Alice will race a Dodo Bird, rap with the bubble-blowing Caterpillar, play a game with the Queen of Hearts and get tied up with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum.
The show includes the songs “I’m Late,” “How D’Ye Do and Shake Hands,” “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” “The Unbirthday Song,” “Painting the Roses Red,” “Simon Says” and “Whooo Are Youuu?”
“I love acting so much,” said Beau Black, the Caterpillar. “I want us to do a really good job because my sister will be watching. She goes to Ben Davis Elementary. I want her to see us do it and want to try out for it next year. I hope everyone wants to try out for it. I’ve been waiting for this moment since third grade.”
As per custom with Leon Sheffield, the main parts in the annual production are reserved for the fifth graders, many who performed in the school’s musicals as third and fourth graders.
“I loved it in third grade when we did ‘Annie.’ I loved it even more last year when we did 'Wizard of Oz,' because I got to be on stage. And this year, I wanted to try out because I knew it was going to be even more fun because the fifth graders get the big parts,” said Hudson Collins, who portrays the Mad Hatter.
Sharing the stage with Collins, Black, Bailey, Jones and McCormick are Mollie Mullican, Miriam Matthews, Zanna Nance, Landon Baker, Kate Dixon, Donovan Jarman, Donna Hart, Sheridan South and Ryder Hawkins.
“It’s been quite amazing to see how much these students have grown in the past six months. Their professionalism has grown by leaps and bounds. Everybody is supporting one another,” Lewis said.
Lewis, who is in his second year at Leon Sheffield, credited the success of Leon Sheffield’s drama productions to art teacher Linda Miller and music teacher Jennifer Farris. Combined, Miller and Farris have 45 years of experience with the school’s drama performances.
“I’m absolutely nothing without them. They’ve been doing this program for so long that they can take the crazy ideas I come up with and make it happen,” Lewis said.
Along with Miller and Farris, the musical, which has become a schoolwide endeavor, received support from fourth grade teacher Emily White and fifth grade teacher Pam Brannon, who oversaw costumes and props, and dozens of parents, who created the costumes and built the sets.
Tickets to the show cost $7 and are available at Leon Sheffield for the Friday night and Saturday performances. For the Sunday performance, tickets will be sold at the door. Along with the public performances, the cast will present three school shows today and Friday.
