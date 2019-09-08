After staging “Almost Maine” three months ago, Calhoun Community College’s theater department decided to try something different — stage the same play, but with the actors playing different roles.
“It’s been enlightening and encouraging to watch these students make their own mark on their new parts and inject a freshness into the play,” director Bill Provin said.
Written by John Cariani, “Almost, Maine” will open today at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur at 2 p.m. Other performances will be Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $8 for students.
Composed of nine standalone stories about loss, heartbreak and happiness, the play follows characters as they experience love in all its forms.
“This is the exact same play we did last semester, but it feels like a different play because of the way the actors are playing the characters,” Provin said. “The stories haven’t changed, but the vibe of them has.”
Provin pointed specifically to the character of Rhonda currently played by Nicole Shelton and previously played by Tabitha Parham.
“Tab was great. I remember watching her and thinking, ‘Oh, man, I don’t want to replace her.’ Then Nicole came in with a whole different take on the role and was great, just in a different way. Nicole brought an aggressiveness to the role. It’s a really different dynamic,” Provin said.
Parham agreed.
“It’s interesting to watch Nicole and Tim (Ernst) and see how their performance is different. Mason (Rich) and I played it as cute kids. Nicole and Tim play it with more of a mature vibe,” said Parham, of Courtland.
To create unique interpretations of their characters, the actors, who watched their predecessors during rehearsals last semester, returned to the script.
“It’s like restarting," said Ernest, who acts in “Seeing the Thing,” which he served as assistant director for last semester. "You try to build the character from the ground up. Even though I saw this performed multiple times, I go back to the script and really try to figure out where the character is in me."
Like Ernst, Parham and Collin Riddell are acting in scenes they assistant-directed.
“When you are assistant directing and you are seeing the play done so many times, it is a fun challenge to think of how you can do that part differently,” said Riddell, who plays Chad in “They Fell.”
Along with challenging the actors to create new interpretations of the characters, Provin decided to stage “Almost, Maine” again because of the opportunities afforded to the students.
“This play accommodates so many kids. It has 20 good parts. For a lot of them, they’ve never been a lead actor. Every single person in this play is a lead. It’s a great learning experience for them. It’s also an opportunity for me to see the acting skills of more students,” Provin said. “Tab and Nicole are incredible, and I didn’t even know who they were last year.”
For Parham and Shelton, “Almost Maine” marked their first time in lead roles.
“I come from a history of playing a chair. When you can’t cast 37 people, you make them furniture,” Shelton said. “This has been a great experience.”
Along with Parham, Ernst, Shelton, Rich and Riddell, the play features Christian Akin, Chelsea Baker, Caleb Baldwin, Emily Curtis, Katrina Henley, Jonathan Heraday, William Jenkins, Trizel Johnson, Phoenix Lackey, Rachel Lowery, Rachel McPeters, Will Parker, Madi Rost and Christopher Stovall.
